HYLAN donates $75,000 to Support Palliative Care Services at Richmond University Medical Center

RICHMOND, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HYLAN, a leading communications infrastructure construction company, hosted its 5th Annual Golf outing on Monday September 25 at the Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson New Jersey

A record number of golfers were greeted with gray skies and light rain, but the sun was shining on Richmond University Medical Center of Staten Island, the beneficiary of the fundraising event that raised an impressive $75,000

HYLAN'S generous gift will support the Medical Center's Palliative Care services. President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel J. Messina, PhD, FACHE was joined by Thomas Forlenza, MD, MS, Chief of Palliative Care, in accepting the donation. Dr. Forlenza shared that this gift was "a dream come true as we work to enhance palliative care with a dedicated pain management program, music therapy, and pastoral care services."  Messina added, "We are grateful to Robert DiLeo, John DiLeo Jr., and Robert Bianco for leading this effort.  My thanks to the entire HYLAN team and the outing sponsors for their generous support." 

Leading sponsors for the event included:

  • Platinum Sponsors: JoeMax Telecom & General Traffic Equipment
  • Gold Sponsor: SiteTracker and Phoenixx Trucking
  • Silver Sponsor: Colonial Electric
  • Bronze Sponsors: Hempstead Tire, Mottco, United Fuel and Titan Concrete

Founded over 60 years ago on Staten Island, HYLAN is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design, and construction services for wireline, wireless, and smart city municipal services across the United States. HYLAN operates in several different regions across the United States with offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Arizona, California, and Utah.

Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC), is a not-for-profit healthcare provider serving the ethnically diverse community of Staten Island and its neighbors. We provide premier-quality patient care through a full spectrum of emergent, acute, primary, behavioral health and educational services. We do this in an environment that promotes the highest satisfaction among patients, families, physicians and staff. For more information call 1-718-818-1234 or visit www.rumcsi.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

