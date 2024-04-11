HYLAN's Robert DiLeo and John DiLeo, Jr. Acquire Majority Ownership of Company

The Strategic Move Aligns with HYLAN's Vision of Company and Service Expansion Nationwide Through Organic and M&A Growth

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYLAN, a market-leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design, and utility construction services, announces today that its CEO and Chairman, Robert DiLeo and President and Vice Chairman, John DiLeo, Jr. are acquiring majority ownership of the company. The transaction is part of HYLAN's long-term growth plan, allowing the company to regain independence as it continues to expand as a national organization and most optimally support its growing customer base. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, HYLAN operates across the US in several regions, including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Central, Southwest, and West. Earlier this year, HYLAN officially rebranded each of its divisions under one banner, one HYLAN, clarifying its brand identity, improving efficiency and solidifying its strong market positioning.

Founded in 1960 by John DiLeo, Sr. as Hylan Electric Company, a residential contractor, HYLAN was first established as an enterprise serving its local communities and through year-after-year growth and strategic acquisitions, the company gradually blossomed into a major player in the electrical contracting and utility industries serving multiple major markets throughout the US. Since 2018, HYLAN has grown substantially, diversifying its offerings across 17states, with services that include wireline, wireless, ISP/OSP, Municipal and Smart City, Electrical Construction, and EV Charging Infrastructure.

"It is indeed a prime time and opportunity to acquire a majority stake in HYLAN and be fully invested back into our company," comments Robert DiLeo. "This critical next step aligns perfectly with our company vision to grow as a national communications and infrastructure leader and expand our services, especially where there is heaviest market demand. The move is timed with tremendous growth opportunities in the market, giving HYLAN ample room to grow both organically and strategically through M&A. I am eager to continue to lead HYLAN to new heights of success with our incredible team."

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC, a private credit firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle-market businesses and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, are serving as investors to HYLAN in connection with the transaction.

"We have history with HYLAN and the DiLeos, and are pleased to support this exciting transaction, which will further position the company for future growth, while allowing it to keep its strong focus on its customers and service excellence," comments Sengal Selassie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Brightwood. "We look forward to this important next phase."

As nationwide developments soar with solar and other clean energies, HYLAN's value proposition is expected to become more substantial to not only its current and future customers, but to the marketplace overall.

"HYLAN has always been a key player in the growing communications and infrastructure industry, and we are committed to maintaining, strengthening and growing our position as we move forward with this exciting next step," concludes John DiLeo, Jr.

About HYLAN

HYLAN is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. HYLAN provides an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction, and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Electric Company over 60 years ago in New York City, HYLAN now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah, Texas, and Virginia. Visit www.HYLAN.com and follow the company on LinkedIn to learn more.

