Hyland Collaborates with Microsoft to Power the Agentic Enterprise with the Content Innovation Cloud on Microsoft Azure

New strategic partnership enables the next phase of enterprise transformation with AI‑ready content, global reach, and agentic execution

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of the content-powered agentic enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to bring the Hyland Content Innovation Cloud™ to Microsoft Azure. This partnership enables Hyland to support customers across regions and cloud environments, uniting Hyland's governed enterprise content platform with the Microsoft Azure ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of content-powered agentic enterprise. It reinforces Hyland's commitment to providing customers with flexibility, data residency options, and geographic reach, while supporting the next phase of AI-driven enterprise transformation.

As organizations shift from AI experimentation to execution, the limiting factor is no longer AI models; it is the ability to ground them in trusted, governed, and context-rich enterprise content. Together, Hyland and Microsoft will enable customers to activate unstructured content as AI‑ready data and embed that intelligence directly into workflows that power real business outcomes.

"As enterprises quickly move AI to production-scale deployments, there is an even greater need for a trusted, governed content foundation available wherever they operate," said Tim McIntire, chief technology officer at Hyland. "By combining the Content Innovation Cloud with the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, we're giving customers the ability to turn governed content into actionable intelligence and power agent-driven workflows at scale with full confidence in their data."

"Microsoft Azure provides the cloud and AI foundation enterprises need to scale innovation, and Hyland brings deep expertise in managing and governing the content that drives their most critical processes," said Carlton Dossman, corporate vice president of US commercial industries at Microsoft. "Together, we are enabling customers to embed AI directly into their workflows, accelerate adoption through our joint go‑to‑market collaboration, and realize the benefits of agentic automation across the enterprise with speed, trust, and control."

Accelerating Enterprise AI Through Joint Go‑To‑Market and Co‑Sell

With this strategic partnership, Hyland and Microsoft are launching a formal joint go‑to‑market and co‑sell motion. This collaboration is designed to accelerate pipeline generation, expand customer reach, and drive revenue growth through coordinated sales execution, enabling both organizations to align around high value enterprise use cases, particularly in content-rich, highly regulated industries, where AI adoption depends on strong governance, compliance, and data residency capabilities.

By grounding AI in governed content, customers can move from fragmented pilots to production scale AI that supports real operational decisions, improving speed, accuracy, and accountability. This enables customers to modernize content driven workflows at scale, particularly in industries where governance, security, and compliance are critical, such as healthcare, insurance, financial services, education, and government.

Microsoft Marketplace Unlocks Enterprise Scale and Simplicity

Hyland solutions will be available through the Microsoft Marketplace, simplifying procurement and accelerating adoption for enterprise customers. This commercial model enables organizations to use existing Microsoft cloud commitments, streamline purchasing and deployment, and scale consumption through a familiar, trusted marketplace. By lowering procurement friction and aligning with Azure purchasing motions, the partnership removes a key barrier to enterprise AI adoption and enables faster time to value.

Expanding Flexibility and Global Reach Through Multicloud Strategy

Hyland's partnership with Microsoft complements the company's broader cloud ecosystem strategy, giving customers the freedom to deploy Hyland solutions on the cloud infrastructure that best align with their regulatory, geographic, and operational needs. With Azure's extensive global footprint, Hyland customers can scale securely across regions while maintaining the performance, data sovereignty, and compliance required by highly regulated industries.

"Our customers are at different stages of their cloud and AI journeys, and this partnership ensures Hyland can support them wherever they are, while building toward a shared future powered by intelligent, agent-driven work," added McIntire.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™ , delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland