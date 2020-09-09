Hyland enters definitive agreement to acquire Alfresco

CLEVELAND, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alfresco, a content services platform and solutions provider. The transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, is subject to usual and customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Boston, Alfresco develops a modern, cloud-native Digital Business Platform that delivers content services solutions to connect, manage and protect organizations' most critical information. Upon transaction close, the entire Alfresco business is expected to be managed under Hyland Software, Inc.

"We continue to grow our business and advance our platform organically and via acquisitions," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. "This acquisition will expand our global reach, enabling us to help more organizations achieve their digital transformation goals and become more informed, empowered and connected."

"For 15 years Alfresco has had the vision to provide the most open, cloud native content services platform," said Jay Bhatt, president and CEO of Alfresco. "With this acquisition Alfresco brings significant geographic and industry experience to Hyland as well as an open source community as a new source of product innovation. Both companies share the same passion for customer success and innovation and together will offer increased value for customers and partners."

For more information about Hyland and its leading content services platform, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About Alfresco

Alfresco is the leading open source content services and solutions provider for information-rich enterprises with huge volumes of unstructured content.

