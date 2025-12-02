Hyland strengthens its brand and communications leadership with a seasoned executive as the company grows into its next billion dollars in revenue

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the pioneer of The Content Innovation Cloud™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Snow as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. With over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, Snow has a proven track record of building globally recognized brands and leading high-performing teams. In his new role, Snow will spearhead Hyland's efforts to amplify its brand presence, enhance executive visibility, and refine its storytelling strategy to resonate with key audiences. He will lead a unified marketing and communications team, driving initiatives that align Hyland's brand narrative with measurable business outcomes. Snow's leadership is set to further position Hyland as a global innovator in unified content, process and application intelligence solutions.

Hyland appoints Eric Snow as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, strengthening its brand and communications leadership with a seasoned executive as the company grows into its next billion dollars in revenue

"Eric's appointment marks an exciting new chapter in Hyland's journey to amplify our voice and share our agentic vision with the world," said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO at Hyland. "His expertise in crafting impactful narratives and building brand distinction will strengthen Hyland's position as a leader, helping us connect with global audiences and drive meaningful change in the enterprise content management industry."

"With Hyland at the forefront of innovation in intelligent content solutions, this is an incredibly exciting time to join the company," said Snow. "I'm eager to partner with this talented team to amplify Hyland's story and build deeper connections with customers, partners, and employees as we shape the future of the industry together."

Snow brings more than 20 years of experience building brands and leading high-performing teams. Most recently, at PTC Inc., he spearheaded a global brand transformation that added $20 billion in market value, elevated the CEO as an industry thought leader, and delivered top analyst rankings and standout marketing programs. Known for shaping narratives that resonate with key audiences, Snow has a track record of driving growth through strategic communications.

For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland