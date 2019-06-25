Hyland Healthcare Adds New Imaging Workflow Optimizer, ImageNext, to Suite of Enterprise Imaging Solutions

CLEVELAND, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare is launching ImageNext, a vendor-neutral imaging workflow optimizer that combines intelligent imaging workflow orchestration with an integrated, universal patient worklist. The solution connects to virtually any universal viewer, PACS or vendor neutral archive (VNA), allowing users to intelligently route, sort and distribute imaging studies based on customer preferences such as physician location, schedule and subspecialty.

ImageNext enhances radiology workflow productivity by customizing clinician's preferences, distributing cases in real time and balancing workloads. It eliminates the need for radiologists to access and monitor multiple worklists and dictation systems, and centralizes schedule management for staffing managers. This results in productivity gains of up to 20 percent while improving profits and physician satisfaction.

"ImageNext is a productivity game changer for imaging professionals and a cornerstone for future-ready enterprise imaging strategies," said Sandra Lillie, global director, enterprise imaging sales and strategy at Hyland. "In addition to improving the clinician experience and enabling quicker decision making, patients will also appreciate the faster turnaround on results."

Some of ImageNext's key features include enhanced workflow orchestration, equitable distribution and load balancing, interrupted workflow management and color-coded service-level agreement tracking.

In addition to being vendor neutral to deliver on Hyland Healthcare's commitment to support customers' existing technology investments, ImageNext is also designed for strong integration with Hyland Healthcare's other strategic enterprise imaging solutions, including NilRead Enterprise Viewer and Acuo VNA. This delivers an enterprise-first imaging experiences to users.

