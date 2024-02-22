Hyland Healthcare brings intelligent content and key enterprise imaging solutions to HIMSS24

Discover innovative technology offerings that solve clinical and operational challenges for healthcare enterprises

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a leading global provider of intelligent content and enterprise imaging solutions for healthcare, will be returning to this year's Health Information Management System Society's (HIMSS) annual conference March 12-14. At booth No. 1847, attendees can meet with experts to learn more about how Hyland's growing portfolio of intelligent content and enterprise imaging solutions can help position them to achieve optimal interoperability and advance medical and operational decision-making.

According to research from the 2024 HIMSS State of Interoperability and Connected Care survey*, improving patient outcomes remains the most important goal for health systems and hospitals. However, nearly three fourths of them lack access to medical images and other unstructured patient information to make informed care decisions. From managing unstructured data and content, to integrating data from EHR and other core systems, Hyland Healthcare will demonstrate how its solutions and partnerships are built to overcome these obstacles, and more, that prevent health systems from achieving better patient care.

"Today's hospitals are faced with enormous clinical, financial and operational challenges, making it overwhelming for them to identify which healthcare initiatives they should be investing in," said Ed McQuiston, chief customer officer at Hyland. "Our solutions enable intelligent content integrated within core system workflow, eliminating the need for many siloed departmental applications. Through our extensive experience in working with healthcare enterprises across the globe and our breadth of capabilities in AI and cloud-based technologies, we are committed to improving the ecosystem of care now and beyond."

Hyland Healthcare's booth will feature seven demo stations that each target critical healthcare areas such as clinical collaboration, patient experience, EHR optimization, health information management, medical imaging, payer and administrative process improvement. Key highlights include:

Hyland Insurance Card Extraction saves staff time by automatically extracting patient data using machine learning and populating it into Epic to support accurate eligibility verification and denial prevention.

saves staff time by automatically extracting patient data using machine learning and populating it into Epic to support accurate eligibility verification and denial prevention. Clinician Complete and Return expedites clinician review, acknowledgement, annotation and signature. It also integrates with etherFAX for the secure return of documents via cloud fax API.

expedites clinician review, acknowledgement, annotation and signature. It also integrates with etherFAX for the secure return of documents via cloud fax API. New KPI dashboards for AP solutions offer an improved, comprehensive view into collecting and tracking invoices, delivering real-time access to metrics that can help payers and providers monitor performance.

offer an improved, comprehensive view into collecting and tracking invoices, delivering real-time access to metrics that can help payers and providers monitor performance. Hyland Clinician Window establishes a single, holistic view of each patient's record by bringing together unstructured content, medical images and XDS files within EHR workflow.

establishes a single, holistic view of each patient's record by bringing together unstructured content, medical images and XDS files within EHR workflow. Hyland's SaaS Enterprise Imaging offering leverages an imaging cloud infrastructure that manages the complexity of data, infrastructure and security while ensuring ubiquitous access to imaging data.

leverages an imaging cloud infrastructure that manages the complexity of data, infrastructure and security while ensuring ubiquitous access to imaging data. Hyland's MDR Video Touch provides seamless capture and data normalization from visible light modalities captured from many specialty imaging departments and integrates this data for enterprise access within the EHR.

Additionally, Hyland's senior manager of product management Lyle McMillin will present at the Interoperability Showcase on Wednesday, March 13 at 12:45 p.m. EST on the realities of migrating medical content to the cloud.

*HIMSS Market Insights research report: 2024 State of Interoperability and Connected Care. This survey was conducted among 115 qualified respondents who work in IT, informatics, business and clinical roles at U.S. hospitals and health systems.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides industry-leading intelligent content solutions that empower healthcare providers to deliver exceptional experiences to the people they serve. Hyland's solutions connect core clinical and business applications – such as electronic medical records and enterprise resource planning systems – and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

