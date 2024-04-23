Hyland launches Hyland Experience Automate, driving intelligent content automation

Service is one of first available from next-gen, cloud-based platform Hyland Experience

CLEVELAND, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading global provider of intelligent content solutions, has launched Hyland Experience Automate (Hx Automate), one of the first services available through Hyland Experience (Hx), the company's next-generation, cloud-native platform.

Hx Automate, along with soon-to-be-released Hyland Experience Insight (Hx Insight), will drive Hyland customers to deeper intelligent content automation, transforming the way they leverage artificial intelligence for content and process management. Hx Automate specifically will strengthen efficiency by streamlining workflows and driving complete, end-to-end automation – equipping organizations with modern solutions for their most pressing business challenges.

The new service is compatible with existing Hyland platforms, allowing customers to leverage the latest innovation from Hyland Experience while maximizing the value of their current solutions.

"The volume of content that organizations process is overwhelming, and has turned from a point of efficiency to a complex hurdle, limiting operational speed and effectiveness, ultimately impacting both employee and customer experience" said Leonard Kim, Hyland's chief product officer. "Hyland Experience Automate provides our customers strong automation and orchestration capabilities, and allows them to turn overwhelming volumes of content into intelligent content that they can put to work."

Those automation capabilities include:

Harnessing intelligent services by utilizing advanced technologies like large language models (LLMs) and data extraction tools to enrich and contextualize digital assets

Integrating with key business platforms by connecting effortlessly with essential services such as Salesforce, Workday and SAP, ensuring a cohesive operational flow

Enabling user-driven innovation by providing intuitive low-code tools for custom form and application development, fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving

Hx Automate can be deployed across verticals where automation needs continue to grow. Examples include:

Unified view into claims check processes in insurance, with real-time syncing and access to crucial data to reduce bounce rate and streamline revenue-generating processes

Integrate fully with student information systems in higher ed to ease the transfer of documents and approvals, expediting admissions decisions and other student-related processes

"The proliferation of content across so many disparate sources within an organization has resulted in thousands of hours spent searching, summarizing, deriving and extrapolating," Kim said. "Our customers are seeking ways to automate and optimize those time-consuming processes, and that's where Hx Automate will have a massive impact. Drawing upon our decades of industry-specific expertise and best practices, we're poised to deliver next-generation solutions and services through Hyland Experience, revolutionizing efficiency and productivity for our customers for years to come.

In July, Hyland Experience Insight (Hx Insight) will be initially available to select Hyland customers, providing a cutting-edge solution that powers the synergies between AI, content, processes and data to manage and harness enterprise content.

Hx Insight works with your enterprise content platform to generate accurate answers from information hidden in your documents, enabling you to drive new levels of efficiency and accelerate decision-making.

To learn more about Hyland's suite of intelligent content solutions, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading intelligent content solutions that empower customers to deliver exceptional experiences to the people they serve. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions connect systems and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

