Hyland Healthcare Launches New Products and Updates at RSNA 2019

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a leading global provider of content services and enterprise imaging, is unveiling a host of new products and updates at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, Dec. 1 through 6.

The forward-looking innovations and enterprise-first imaging solutions highlight Hyland Healthcare's mission to help healthcare organizations easily capture, manage, secure, share and view medical images across the entire enterprise while enhancing the radiologist's expanded role in value-driven care. Significant product enhancements include:

PACSgear Video Touch 4K , a new addition to Hyland Healthcare's PACSgear MDR-Video Touch family, allows clinicians to capture videos and images from visible light modalities, easily associate them with the correct patient record, and archive them to the Acuo VNA, XDS repository, or Hyland OnBase. The updated product further enhances usability with the capture 4K video and a larger touch screen for easier in-place viewing. A new VESA mount also allows it to be mounted to a swing arm, in addition to being positioned on a cart or shelf with the included kickstand.

Acuo VNA, Hyland Healthcare's market-leading vendor neutral archive, provides standards-based enterprise access to medical images, photos and documents regardless of viewing application. Recent enhancements further extend the usability and scalability of this enterprise solution, including updated storage management functionality that improves throughput to and configurability of storage devices. Updates were also added to speed an organization's move to the cloud. Newly redesigned enterprise class monitoring tools allow administrators to monitor their entire Acuo VNA deployment from a browser based device.

ImageNext, a new workflow optimizer which consolidates studies from across the enterprise into one universal worklist and intelligently routes them to radiologists. ImageNext supports virtually any PACS or VNA and can increase radiologists' productivity from 10 to 20 percent, while improving quality and reducing turnaround time.

NilRead, a robust 510k cleared viewer for the entire enterprise, supports referential needs as well as the advanced clinical and diagnostic visualization needs of today's multi-specialty imaging departments. The latest release includes advancements in image stitching, breast implant masking, enhancements to worklist and folders to expand its support to clinical teams, additional imaging study support with FHIR, and additional measurement tools. Also released is NilRead Access licensing to support the growing need to provide secure image access to patient portals and apps.

Hyland Healthcare will preview these enhancements at seven different pavilions within the company's booth, #4300 in the South Hall. Each pavilion showcases solutions that address critical challenges in imaging and healthcare, including workflow optimization, clinical collaboration, enterprise-first imaging, patient experience, connected care and content, and point-of-care image integration.

Chris Magyar, senior manager of product management for Hyland Healthcare, will also be speaking at the RSNA Innovation Theater on Dec. 2 at 11:30 am. He will cover machine learning in an enterprise imaging environment.

