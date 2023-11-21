Hyland Healthcare to feature latest enterprise imaging solutions and partnerships at RSNA 2023

News provided by

Hyland

21 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Attendees can discover Hyland's extensive portfolio of enterprise imaging solutions Nov. 26-29

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a global enterprise imaging and content services provider recognized as a Major Player in IDC's European and US MarketScape for its Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), returns to this year's Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) annual conference. Hyland Healthcare will showcase the company's enterprise diagnostic imaging and point of care solutions, among other innovative technologies.

Hyland Healthcare continues to develop cutting-edge solutions within its product portfolio to transform healthcare workflows. With more healthcare organizations impacted by growing challenges such as staff shortages, burnout and greater demand for imaging and diagnostic services, Hyland Healthcare is delivering technologies that enable clinicians and imaging providers to have a comprehensive view of patients' information that leads to better, informed medical decisions.

RSNA attendees can meet and hear from Hyland Healthcare representatives about product enhancements and partnerships that enable patient-centered care; highlights include:

  • Hyland's cloud-based enterprise imaging SaaS solution: To effectively meet diverse imaging needs, healthcare organizations can tap into an imaging cloud infrastructure that manages the data complexity, infrastructure and security, while ensuring ubiquitous access to imaging data.
  • New AI-powered integration with deepc. Partnering with deepc, a leading radiology artificial intelligence (AI) platform, enables Hyland to integrate deepc's advanced AI solution into its existing medical suite. The integration will enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows and improve patient care outcomes for Hyland customers.
  • Expert presentations. For attendees interested in moving large imaging data sets to the cloud, join Lyle McMillin, principal product manager of Hyland Healthcare, at the Innovation Theater on Nov. 26 at 10:30 a.m. as he discusses the realities of imaging in the cloud.

"There are few vendors that bridge the interoperability gaps between content services and imaging workflows," said McMillin. "As one of those vendors, Hyland is deeply committed to evolving our technologies so that physicians and radiologists can achieve interoperability. Our offerings connect all unstructured data and medical imaging in one central location, resulting in enhanced clinical visibility and improved patient loyalty."

Further demonstrating Hyland Healthcare's expertise and commitment to promoting greater interoperability, the company's Acuo, PACSGear and NilRead solutions were successfully tested at the 2023 IHE Europe Connectathon, a key indicator that products have passed interoperability requirements and meet world-class healthcare IT standards.

Hyland Healthcare's booth features six demo stations covering enterprise diagnostic imaging, NilRead, Acuo VNA and PACSgear Enterprise Capture solutions. For more information, visit HylandHealthcare.com and booth No. 1329 in the South Hall at Chicago's McCormick Place from Nov. 26-29.

About Hyland Healthcare
Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing clinical documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making.

Media contact:
Chloe Slavin-Cremi
+1 216.509.5557
[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland

Also from this source

Hyland names long-time technology leader Leonard Kim its new Chief Product Officer

Hyland names long-time technology leader Leonard Kim its new Chief Product Officer

Hyland, a leading global content services provider, has named veteran technology leader Leonard Kim its new Executive Vice President and Chief...

Solution Optimizers partners with Hyland to provide ECM services solutions to financial institutions

Solution Optimizers, a professional services and consulting company for financial institutions, and Hyland, a leading content services provider, have ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.