Hyland hires Prasenjit Dasgupta as new Chief Financial Officer

Dasgupta brings more than 20 years of financial experience, including positions at Microsoft and Motorola Solutions

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland , the content innovation cloud pioneer and leading provider of content management solutions, has named prominent finance leader Prasenjit Dasgupta as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). In his new role, Dasgupta will oversee Hyland's global finance organization and contribute to the company's strategic direction as a member of the executive leadership team.

Prasenjit Dasgupta, Hyland CFO

Dasgupta joins Hyland with more than 20 years of financial leadership experience from some of the most well-known names in the industry. Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation for driving transformation and delivering operational excellence. Most recently, Dasgupta served as CFO at Digital.ai, a TPG portfolio company, where he successfully consolidated multiple acquisitions and financial systems into an integrated, unified company while driving sustained earnings growth.

Prior to Digital.ai, Dasgupta held key leadership positions at Motorola Solutions as corporate vice president and CFO of the $3B software and services group, where he drove cloud transformation and multiple acquisitions resulting in double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Before his time at Motorola, Dasgupta spent nearly 14 years at Microsoft, where he played a pivotal role in the growth of the multi-billion Windows and Microsoft 365 franchises, guiding strategic pricing, revenue planning and new business incubation.

"Prasenjit is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of delivering results in complex, fast-paced environments, and we are excited to have him on Hyland's leadership team," said Jitesh Ghai, Hyland's president and CEO. "His extensive experience in cloud transformation, managing complex financial operations and driving growth will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and support our customers in navigating a digital-first world."

To learn more about Hyland and its leadership team, visit https://www.hyland.com/en/company/about/exec-team .

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process, and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations – fundamentally elevating how they operate and engage with those they serve. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions connect systems and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

Media contact:

Kayla Bodel

Walker Sands for Hyland

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland