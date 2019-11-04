Hyland Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

"We believe this recognition from Gartner reflects our continued focus on providing customers with expertly tailored solutions that draw on an unparalleled range of content services," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "As we advance our platform, we're pioneering news ways of helping our customers digitally transform their organizations and provide better experiences to the people they serve."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms evaluates vendors on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision.

Organizations around the world use Hyland's content services offerings – including its OnBase enterprise information platform – to manage content, processes and cases; solve business challenges; and improve employee and customer experiences. Hyland provides a range of solutions, rapidly deployable in the cloud or on premises,that connect seamlessly with core business applications to provide business users across industries with a complete, centralized view of the information they need to work most effectively.

"Our customers rely on Hyland's robust content services capabilities – from capture to collaboration to case management – as well as our industry expertise and guidance to transform their organizations and future-proof their technology stacks," said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. "We've built our success by offering this comprehensive, interoperable platform, delivering expertly tailored solutions and supporting our customers throughout their digital transformation journeys.

To learn more about why Gartner recognizes Hyland as a Leader, download a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms.

*Gartner Inc., Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platform Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, October 30, 2019

