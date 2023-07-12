Hyland named Leader in Omdia Universe: Digital Asset Management, 2023

Hyland's Nuxeo platform recognized for advanced capabilities as companies' asset libraries grow rapidly 

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading global content services provider, has been named a Leader in the Omdia Universe: Digital Asset Management, 2023.

The global research firm noted in its report that DAM platforms have grown in importance since the onset of COVID, as "the increasing use of digital assets such as photos and video to create personalized experiences" has "resulted in enterprises with multiple brands having to manage millions of assets."

Hyland's Nuxeo platform, then, is well positioned and highlighted by Omdia for meeting that need, as it is "targeted at large, multinational organizations in retail, CPG, fashion and apparel, luxury goods, food and beverage, and media and entertainment."

Key capabilities Omdia used in its evaluation of DAM platforms included asset management, search, governance, integration, cloud, AI/ML, and metadata, tagging and classification. Hyland's Nuxeo platform, Omdia notes, provides customers with embedded AI throughout and auto-tagging and auto-classification capabilities. The platform also allows users access to Nuxeo Insight, a trainable AI application that applies machine learning to content, using it as a dataset and predicting taxonomies and ontologies.

"Organizations worldwide are using Hyland's Nuxeo platform for their growing DAM needs, and the platform is delivering to meet those needs," said Max Gavanon, Hyland's Nuxeo platform expert. "The platform allows our customers' teams to be more efficient with asset management and in turn devote more time to creative pursuits and execution – all of which allows them to improve their brand management, recapture market share and accelerate product development."

To learn more about Hyland's Nuxeo DAM platform, visit Hyland.com

About Hyland
Hyland provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's intelligent solutions seamlessly integrate content, data, and processes to improve each interaction. 

