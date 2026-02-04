Hyland showcases the Content Innovation Cloud at HIMSS 2026, highlighting how agentic automation is transforming healthcare

Leading the next phase of healthcare transformation, Hyland is turning data chaos into actionable intelligence for healthcare enterprises globally

CLEVELAND, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas, Hyland, the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™, will be showcasing how the company is helping healthcare organizations unlock the full value of their data through agentic automation, intelligence, and enterprise‑wide orchestration. HIMSS attendees will see how the Content Innovation Cloud enables health systems to reduce administrative burden for clinicians, streamline workflows for faster patient throughput, and deploy AI responsibly to support more personalized care; ultimately allowing providers to spend more time with patients and improve overall care quality.

AI‑Driven Automation Across Healthcare Workflows

At HIMSS 2026, Hyland will debut two new solutions on the Content Innovation Cloud, designed to help healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden, accelerate access to critical information, and improve financial outcomes, including:

Intelligent MedRecords leveraging AI-powered document capture, classification, and intelligent data extraction to streamline workflows and improve data accuracy that enhances both clinician and health information management (HIM) team experiences.

leveraging AI-powered document capture, classification, and intelligent data extraction to streamline workflows and improve data accuracy that enhances both clinician and health information management (HIM) team experiences. Intelligent Correspondence for Revenue Cycle using AI automation that optimizes financial workflows, eliminating manual tasks, and accelerating data extraction that helps healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve accuracy.

At the Hyland HIMSS 2026 booth, the company will showcase how the Content Innovation Cloud powers the next wave of healthcare automation, including:

AI‑Native Knowledge Center enabling healthcare organizations to move beyond standalone AI pilots to coordinated, enterprise‑wide intelligence.

enabling healthcare organizations to move beyond standalone AI pilots to coordinated, enterprise‑wide intelligence. AI‑driven HIM and financial workflow automation accelerating information flow and reducing manual workload from coding to revenue cycle management.

accelerating information flow and reducing manual workload from coding to revenue cycle management. Governed content foundation for AI providing CIOs the trust, transparency, and control needed to deploy secure, compliant AI at scale.

providing CIOs the trust, transparency, and control needed to deploy secure, compliant AI at scale. Agentic document processing and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) transforming unstructured clinical, financial, and administrative data into actionable insights that fuel downstream workflows.

transforming unstructured clinical, financial, and administrative data into actionable insights that fuel downstream workflows. Enterprise imaging solutions unifying medical images to simplify diagnostic workflows and strengthen interdisciplinary collaboration.

unifying medical images to simplify diagnostic workflows and strengthen interdisciplinary collaboration. Cloud‑based interoperability tools easing architectural complexity while improving flexibility, scalability, and system performance.

easing architectural complexity while improving flexibility, scalability, and system performance. Joint showcase with Tribun Health presenting an AI‑powered digital pathology ecosystem that connects pathology and radiology to accelerate diagnostics and advance precision care.

Join Us at HIMSS 2026

Stop by Hyland's booth #2822 to see live demonstrations of our solutions and explore how Hyland is shaping a future grounded in interoperability, innovation, and patient-first care. To book a meeting with the Hyland Healthcare team at HIMSS 2026, please visit here. Hyland will also be presenting at the HIMSS Interop + Smart Experience Pavilion on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:15AM titled: From AI Readiness to Agentic Mesh, Building the Foundation for Autonomous Healthcare Workflows.

To learn more about how Hyland is redefining healthcare through the Content Innovation Cloud and agentic automation, please visit www.HylandHealthcare.com

