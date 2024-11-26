Hyland Unveils Advanced Healthcare Cloud Imaging SaaS Solution and NilShare to Elevate Image Collaboration

New clinical imaging enhancements using AI-driven insights to improve diagnosis accuracy will be showcased at RSNA 2024

CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland , a global leader in enterprise imaging and content services, will demonstrate new imaging innovations including Cloud Imaging SaaS enhancements and NilShare at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 annual meeting, booth #1322, McCormick Place South Hall, Chicago from Sunday, December 1 – Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

This year's RSNA highlights how collaborative, intelligent connections between people and technology can elevate radiology's role in healthcare and transform care delivery. Hyland recognizes that innovation in unstructured data is essential to advancing healthcare research and analysis. Managing some of the world's largest imaging data sets, Hyland continues to enhance its best-of-breed interoperable data management solutions, ensuring researchers can seamlessly access critical content in the environments they operate in.

"Hyland is unwavering in its dedication to revolutionizing healthcare processes and workflows through cutting-edge modernization and advanced intelligence. The Hyland Cloud Imaging solution signifies a transformative leap in how organizations manage and utilize their unstructured data, complementing the strategic investments we are making in our Content Innovation Cloud," said Jitesh Ghai, CEO of Hyland. "By leveraging the strength of AI and cloud technology, we empower our healthcare customers to unlock unprecedented insights and efficiencies, enabling them to drive better patient outcomes and innovations within their organizations."

At RSNA 2024, Hyland will showcase and discuss new solutions and enhancements that drive value for institutions, including:

AI insights with Cloud Imaging SaaS solution: Hyland has enhanced its Cloud Imaging SaaS solution by combining clinical imaging content with multiple specialties to deliver AI insights for clinical workflows and clinical research. This helps meet healthcare organizations' diverse imaging needs, as the cloud solution manages the complexity of data, infrastructure, and security while ensuring ubiquitous access to imaging data.

Hyland has enhanced its Cloud Imaging SaaS solution by combining clinical imaging content with multiple specialties to deliver AI insights for clinical workflows and clinical research. This helps meet healthcare organizations' diverse imaging needs, as the cloud solution manages the complexity of data, infrastructure, and security while ensuring ubiquitous access to imaging data. NilShare: This cost-effective imaging sharing solution securely transfers imaging data without a VPN, eliminating the need for costly CD burning and ingesting. It allows neurologists to remotely review and diagnose neurological conditions, providing timely consultations and improving patient care, especially in areas with limited access such as specialized neurology services. It enhances collaboration among healthcare professionals and can lead to quicker, more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans.

For RSNA attendees, join Lyle McMillin, Director of Product Management at Hyland Healthcare, at the Innovation Theater on December 2 at 10:30 a.m. as he discusses revolutionizing imaging research with a VNA, and stop by our booth (#1322) in the South Hall at Chicago's McCormick Place.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content and medical images at all corners of the healthcare ecosystem. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging solutions, bringing clinical documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making.

