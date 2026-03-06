Hyosung Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer, Nancy Gail Daniels after Decades of Distinguished Leadership

IRVING, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung Americas announced today that Chief Operating Officer Nancy Gail Daniels will be departing from the company following her successful tenure marked by operational transformation, two years of double-digit growth, and significant market share gains.

Nancy Gail Daniels departing after decades of distinguished leadership

Nancy returned to Hyosung in 2023 with 48 years of experience and has held C-Level leadership roles at Fujitsu, NCR, and Hyosung, and had a profound impact in the ATM industry which she has a deep passion for. "Serving as COO of Hyosung Americas has been a highlight of my long career," said Daniels. "Together, we have strengthened our operational foundation, deepened customer partnerships, and built a resilient organization prepared for the future. I am incredibly proud of what my team has accomplished."

During her tenure, Nancy has led an organization transformation including retail product innovation, operational modernization, strengthened supply chain, and built a high-performance sales and service team. She has been a strong voice in the areas of ATM crime, cybersecurity, and impact of tariffs on the industry. Her leadership has been instrumental in reinforcing Hyosung's reputation as a trusted partner to financial institutions and ISO/IADs across North America, securing the number one market share position in the region.

"Nancy has a one-of-a-kind intellect and has been a strategic force for Hyosung," said Kunoh Kim, CEO of Hyosung Americas. "Her depth of knowledge, expansive relationships, integrity, and commitment to excellence have elevated the organization. She leaves Hyosung in a position of strength, and we are grateful for her leadership. She will be missed!"

Nancy will remain with the company through April 17th, 2026.

