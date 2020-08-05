Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component, Application, End-user, Organization Size, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Aug 05, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Application (ROBO, VDI, Data Center Consolidation, and Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery), End User, Organization Size, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HCI Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 27.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.1%.
Increasing data protection and disaster recovery requirements to drive the global HCI market
The major growth drivers for the market are the Increasing data protection and disaster recovery requirements to rise demand for HCI and rising adoption of HCI among organizations to reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX). However, restriction on hypervisor selection restrains the market growth.
The software segment is estimated to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period
HCI solutions combine computing, storage, and networking components of data centers onto industry-standard servers. The tightly integrated HCI software layer enables the execution of key data center functions, which improves the performance in production environments and address the capacity and performance challenges of business. The software component of HCI comprises a hypervisor, software-defined storage solution, and unified management console. HCI software solutions may also include network virtualization features.
Data center consolidation application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
HCI involves a single solution offering compute, storage, networking, and virtualization manageable through unified automated software. Moreover, HCI is available with data reduction features, such as deduplication and compression. These advantages of HCI help reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure. Moreover, it reduces the requirement of separate backup software, deduplication appliances, and Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays
APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The HCI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing enterprise workloads. China, Japan, Australia, India, and Singapore are expected to contribute a significant market share for the HCI market in APAC. Rising awareness of data management through common interface at reduced TCO, growing focus on VDI, server virtualization, and popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are major growth drivers for the HCI market in APAC. China, Japan, and India have significant potential for the global HCI vendors because of the availability of significant proportion of end-user verticals, favorable economic conditions by extending services to these regions, multifold increase in the adoption rate of virtualization environment-based applications, and absence of intense competition for market entrants.
The latest 4G technology intervention in APAC is a major reason for the rapid digital transformation in the region. This has led to developments in technologies, such as IoT, BYOD, and mobility services, opening numerous revenue streams and use cases for businesses. The 4G technology is at a growing stage in APAC, driven by the large subscriber base, favorable policies and regulations, and increasing demand for data storage and security. All these factors act as drivers for the HCI market due to the rapid digital transformation and a broad scope of growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market
4.2 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Component, 2020
4.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: by Application, 2020
4.4 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: by Enterprise, 2020
4.5 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Market Investment Scenario, 2020-2025
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Requirements to Rise Demand for Hci
5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Hci Among Organizations to Reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX)
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Restriction on Hypervisor Selection
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Inception of Composable Infrastructure
5.2.3.2 Acceptance of Hybrid Cloud to Facilitate Adoption of Hci
5.2.3.3 Rise in Investments in Data Center Infrastructures to Benefit Adoption of Hci
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fear of Vendor Lock-In
5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Evolution
6 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.3 Hardware
6.4 Software
7 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Data Center Consolidation
7.3 Virtualizing Critical Applications
7.4 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
7.5 Remote Office Branch Office
7.6 Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery
7.7 Others
8 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.4 Large Enterprises
9 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 End User: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 Enterprises
9.4 Colocation Providers
9.5 Cloud Providers
10 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Enterprise
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Enterprise: COVID-19 Impact
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.4 it and Telecom
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Government
10.7 Energy
10.8 Education
10.9 Manufacturing
10.10 Others
11 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements
12.3 Business Expansions
12.4 Acquisitions
12.5 Partnerships
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Dell EMC
13.3 Nutanix
13.4 CISCO
13.5 HPE
13.6 Huawei
13.7 Netapp
13.8 VMware
13.9 Pivot3
13.10 Scale Computing
13.11 Stratoscale
13.12 Maxta
13.13 Datacore
13.14 Hitachi Vantara
13.15 Sangfor
13.16 Microsoft
13.17 Hiveio
13.18 Supermicro
13.19 Diamanti
13.20 Lenovo
13.21 Nec
13.22 Riverbed Technology
13.23 IBM
13.24 Fujitsu
13.25 Starwind
13.26 Stormagic
14 Adjacent Market
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Related Markets
14.2 Limitation
14.3 Software Defined Data Center Market
14.3.1 Introduction
14.3.2 Market Overview
14.3.3 Software-Defined Data Center Market, by Component
14.3.4 Software-Defined Data Center Market, by Type
14.3.5 Software-Defined Data Center Market, by Organization Size
14.3.6 Software-Defined Data Center Market, by Vertical
14.3.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
14.3.8 it and Telecom
14.3.9 Government and Defense
14.3.10 Healthcare
14.3.11 Education
14.3.12 Retail
14.3.13 Manufacturing
14.3.14 Others
14.3.15 Software-Defined Data Center Market, by Region
