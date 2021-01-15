Hyper-Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detected in United States Wastewater

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a leader in wastewater-based epidemiological testing, has reported the detection of hyper-transmissible SARS-CoV-2 from the B.1.1.7 lineage in three wastewater treatment plants in the United States. This is an additional piece of evidence that the UK variant or a UK variant-like strain is spreading in the United States. GT Molecular detected the strain using its highly sensitive digital PCR test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This test is available immediately both as a fee-for-service and as a complete, ready-to-use PCR kit for testing labs.

"Molecular biologists from around the world have come together to advance wastewater-based epidemiological approaches over the last year. This is an excellent demonstration of the power of these approaches, wherein an entire community can be tested for the presence of a variant in a single sample in a matter of hours," says, Dr. Rose Nash, Director of R&D at GT Molecular.