HYPER® Unveils HyperDrive® Next: A New Era of Connectivity Solutions That Go Beyond

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPER, the Silicon Valley-based tech company renowned for its 18-year history of creating award-winning, cutting-edge technology, and mobile accessories, is proud to announce HyperDrive Next as part of its "Go Beyond" mission. This all-new line is specially designed to elevate the capabilities of creative professionals beyond their expectations.

Barry Miller, VP of Sales and Marketing for HYPER, shared his enthusiasm about this groundbreaking initiative: "HyperDrive Next exemplifies our 'Go Beyond' ethos, taking the limitless potential of creativity and pairing it with technological innovation and environmental responsibility. This is a new standard for creative connectivity solutions."

HyperDrive Next represents a revolutionary advancement in technology, seamlessly blending sustainability with high-speed connectivity through EcoSmart™, a line that is made from recycled materials and is designed to reduce the environmental impact of the manufacturing process. The product family comprises four innovative offerings: HyperDrive Next USB-C Hubs, HyperDrive Next USB4 NVMe SSD Enclosure, USB-C Dock with dual monitor support for M1/M2 MacBooks, and a versatile USB-C Business Class Dock – each intricately crafted to redefine the possibilities for creators.

The HyperDrive Next USB-C Hubs provide an unrivaled performance with configurations ranging from 4 to 11 ports, delivering 2X speed with 10Gb USB transfers, 3X data transfer rates with SD 4.0 312Mbs ports, and 40% more passthrough power with a 140W PD 3.1 passthrough ports*. Equipped with 4K60hz HDMI connections, these hubs are made from 85% recycled plastic and 100% recycled aluminum, embodying the essence of HYPER's commitment to sustainability.

The HyperDrive Next USB4 NVMe SSD Enclosure is a transformative file transfer solution for creatives. It enables users to experience blistering 40Gbps transfer speeds while working directly from SSD, offering seamless compatibility with M.2 NVMe SSDs and holds up to 16TB. The enclosure, built with 100% recycled aluminum, also boasts an IP55 rating for reliable water and dust resistance.

The HyperDrive Next 10 Port Business Class USB-C Dock delivers pro-grade performance wherever you work. It supports dual 4K monitors for PC, Mac, and Chromebook, 2X faster file transfers with the 10Gbps USB ports, 3X faster photo and video transfers with SD 4.0, a detachable USB-C cable, and a slim design for portable productivity. This dock is a testament to HYPER commitment to sustainability as it is built with 85% recycled plastics.

Rounding out the lineup is HYPER's follow up to its popular 10-in-1 Dual 4K HDMI hub that provides dual extended monitors for M1 & M2 MacBook's, the HyperDrive Next Dual 4K HDMI 7 Port USB-C Hub. With dual 4K monitor support for the M1 & M2 MacBooks, the hub allows creatives to Go Beyond the limits of their M1 & M2 MacBook's to extend dual monitors for increased productivity. The hub also supports 2X faster file transfers with the 10Gbps USB ports, charges devices with a 100W PD power pass-through port, and is another embodiment of HYPER's commitment to sustainability, built with 85% recycled plastics. Not only does this provide all the great benefits of M1 & M2 dual monitor connectivity, but also it provides our best value yet for a dual monitor hub for M1 & M2 at $149.99.

HyperDrive Next empowers users to focus on their creative process. The line reinforces HYPER as the go-to brand for those who dare to push the boundaries.

The full lineup of HyperDrive Next products are as follows:

By mid-August the HyperDrive Next 6, 10, and 11 Port USB-C hubs and the 10 Port Business Class USB-C Dock will be available for purchase through Best Buy.

Find out more about HyperDrive Next and Go Beyond by visiting HyperShop.com/pages/hyperdrive-next.

*140W PD Passthrough port only available on 8port, 10port and 11 port models.

About HYPER

Celebrating its 18th year of enabling creators and innovators to Go Beyond, HYPER specializes in delivering cutting-edge tech and mobile accessories to creative professionals with its award-winning lineup of power, connectivity, mobility, and desktop solutions.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, HYPER's tech solutions are groundbreaking "world's firsts" that inspire the trailblazer in all of us. Enabling you to disrupt the status quo, break down walls, and do whatever it takes to Go Beyond your wildest dreams.

