Hypercore Unveils First AI-Admin Agent To Redefine Operational Lifecycle of Private Credit Loans

New AI-Powered Operating Model Transforms Loan Admin Services with Real-Time Execution, Auditability, and Control

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypercore, the AI company disrupting loan administration for private credit, today announced the general availability of its AI Admin Agent, the first AI-driven offering that automates the full post-close operational lifecycle for private credit funds. The launch marks a fundamental shift in how loan administration is delivered, replacing fragmented, service-based models with a single integrated platform that executes, audits, and reports in real time.

Private credit has grown into one of the fastest growing asset classes in institutional finance. Yet, the industry still relies on third-party servicers that have not kept pace, resulting in slow service-level agreements (SLAs), limited visibility, and the widespread use of shadow booking to validate calculations. Data is often fragmented across systems or controlled externally, making it difficult for funds to maintain real-time oversight and operational control.

Hypercore's AI Admin Agent addresses these structural challenges directly. Built on the company's loan management platform, the AI Admin Agent executes and automates core operational workflows directly within the system, rather than through external manual processes. This includes deal processing, stakeholder onboarding, payment reconciliation, covenant monitoring, draw requests, distributions, waterfall execution, and investor reporting. Every action is performed against structured data, logged with supporting evidence, and governed through human-in-the-loop controls. This creates a fully auditable record, with clear approvals and traceability across every step, that is SOX-ready by design.

Because the entire operation runs within Hypercore's shared platform, accessible to the fund in real-time, clients retain full visibility into and ownership of their data at every step. The whole process is overseen by Hypercore's team of private credit professionals, ensuring every workflow is executed with the expertise and accountability the asset class demands.

"Private credit doesn't have a software problem, it has an operating model problem," said Daniel Liechtenstein, Co-founder and CEO of Hypercore. "The industry has outsourced its most critical workflows and accepted the tradeoffs that come with it. We rebuilt this model so the fund's data stays theirs, without sacrificing speed, accuracy, or control."

Unlike many AI applications in lending that focus on underwriting or front-office decision-making, Hypercore is focused on post-close operations, the most complex and operationally intensive part of the private credit lifecycle. By embedding AI directly into the system where work is executed, Hypercore reduces the need for parallel processes, manual reconciliation, and operational drag that have defined the industry for decades.

The AI Admin Agent is built on three core pillars: trust, speed, and visibility. Every workflow is auditable by design, with structured records of data, approvals, and calculations. Processes that historically took days or weeks can now be completed in hours or less. All portfolio data lives within a single, shared system, with full traceability into every number, every decision, and every action taken.

The launch also reflects Hypercore's February 2026 Series A investment, raised specifically to build and scale this offering. It positions Hypercore not as a participant in the existing loan administration ecosystem, but as a company redefining how post-close operations are executed for private credit at scale.

To demonstrate the AI Admin Agent in action and the architecture behind it, Hypercore will host a live demo event in New York City, "AI Agents, Under the Hood: A Private Credit Practitioners Forum." Attendees will see how post-close loan operations can be executed automatically within a single, governed system.

To register and attend this event, visit here. To learn more about how Hypercore is transforming loan operations for private credit, visit www.hypercore.ai.

About Hypercore

Hypercore is redefining loan administration for private credit. The company provides a modern SaaS loan management platform that serves as a unified system of record for structured deal data, workflows, and portfolio operations, and delivers loan administration services through its AI Admin Agent. This automates post-close loan operations within the same environment while maintaining full audit trails and institutional controls. Together, these offerings enable private credit funds to manage loan administration, stakeholder workflows, and reporting with greater speed, transparency, and control. This eliminates fragmented processes, manual reconciliation, and shadow booking. Trusted by private credit firms, Hypercore combines deep domain expertise with purpose-built technology to deliver a system and services designed for the operational realities of loan administration. To learn more, visit hypercore.ai.

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SOURCE Hypercore