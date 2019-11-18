Hyperdrive: The Formula E Driving Experience for Battista Clients Ahead of Hypercar Launch in 2020

Jochen Rudat, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Sales Officer, said: "We are on a mission to make the world 'love electric' by combining beautiful design and unprecedented performance in a range of luxury cars starting with Battista. We are breaking with convention and giving our clients the unique experience of driving track-prepared EVs and a Mahindra Racing Formula E car on Spain's Circuit de Calafat.

"The Automobili Pininfarina Hyperdrive experience introduces a new dimension of performance to hypercar collectors and recognises the need to create new and different test drive experiences that allow guests to explore the technology of the future."

The total sum of horsepower offered across all cars driven on the day will still not match the Battista's planned 1,900 horsepower output. Therefore, clients will spend valuable time with the Battista development team discussing how to master all the motorsport-inspired technologies that will define their future driving experience, with production of Italy's most powerful car in history beginning in 2020.

The Battista's development is moving into its crucial road- and track-based programme just eight months after its reveal and with less than 12 months until production begins in Italy. The pure-electric hypercar is limited to a production run of no more than 150 bespoke examples, each hand‑built at Pininfarina's headquarters in Cambiano near Turin. Combining visionary Italian design with cutting-edge technology – the hallmark of any classic Pininfarina car – the Battista will deliver a combination of up to 500 km range and a 0-62 mph time of under two seconds, all completely emissions-free.

Battista clients join the team on track

Automobili Pininfarina's in-house experts are accelerating the Battista along its dynamic development journey. Channelling more than five years of Formula E experience into the Battista is the most comprehensive evidence of technology transfer from motorsport into high-performance road car development yet seen. It will inform many aspects of the car, from its carbon chassis design, through software and cooling development, to steering, throttle response and all-wheel torque vectoring, ensuring that all four driven wheels support the driver's ambition and ability.

Led by Automobili Pininfarina's Development Driver Nick Heidfeld and its Director of Sportscars Rene Wollmann, the expert team of development engineers will watch over every turn of the nine right-hand and seven left-hand corners. The Calafat drive experience will not just inform clients of the potential power, performance, soul and spirit of the Battista, but also inform Nick, Rene and the Battista's development team of how clients adapt to extreme electric performance for the first time.

Nick will be on hand to discuss with every driver their own personal taste of Formula E and their expectations for the Battista. Rene will offer customers a unique front row seat to processes involved in developing the world's first pure-electric luxury hypercar and help them understand how Automobili Pininfarina will succeed in marrying cutting-edge race technology with the highest standards in luxury and design.

Nick Heidfeld, Automobili Pininfarina Development Driver, said: "By embracing Formula E technologies proven on the racetrack and combining them in a package that will also deliver superb levels of comfort, luxury and connectivity, we aim to provide clients with a hypercar that offers both jaw-dropping performance and day-to-day driveability.

"This amazing Hyperdrive experience is just one step in the Battista customers' intimate journey with us, and a major step towards making car enthusiasts fall in love with electric power."

Potential customers are invited to apply to own a Battista now using an online service within the company's website: www.automobili-pininfarina.com/viewing

Asphalt 9 mobile racing game gives fans the opportunity for virtual Battista driving experience

For hypercar fans who can't wait until 2020, the Battista is also available to drive today, on track and on road, in VR. As gaming platforms line up to feature the world's first luxury EV hypercar, 'Asphalt 9: Legends' from Gameloft becomes the first platform to put drivers at the wheel of the Battista.

Editor's notes

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed and produced in Italy, the Battista hypercar and all future models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique 90‑year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina S.p.A., and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launched the new car brand with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina at the Rome Formula E race on 13th April 2018. Mahindra has quickly built up experience of cutting-edge 'race-to-road' sustainable high-performance technological innovation having competed in every Formula E race since the world's most innovative motor racing series began in 2013.

