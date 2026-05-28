Hyperion Bancshares Reports Continued Growth at Annual Meeting; Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members

Community bank highlights strong first-quarter 2026 performance, disciplined growth strategy and pending capital raise

PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual meeting May 21, shareholders of Hyperion Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Hyperion Bank, heard from Chairman & CEO Charlie Crawford on the company's continued momentum, strong first-quarter performance and long-term growth strategy that's focused on two of the nation's most attractive demographic markets.

Charlie Crawford, Chair & CEO, Hyperion Bank; he also serves on the Board of FHLB-Pittsburgh

"Our strong growth continued in the first quarter with deposits increasing by 23% over the last year and loans growing 19%," Crawford says. "And loan growth was four times as much this quarter as it was in Q1 2025, while book value per share increased 10.5% over the last 12 months."

Crawford notes that the bank continues to benefit from disciplined underwriting, strong credit quality and sustained demand for commercial and small business lending across the Philadelphia region and Metro Atlanta. The company also highlighted the momentum generated from its record 2025 financial performance.

"Our conservative credit culture and relationship-based banking model continue to serve us well," Crawford says. "We believe our focus on smart, measured growth positions Hyperion for continued success despite an evolving economic environment."

Crawford also referenced the company's previously announced capital raise, which is expected to close June 1, 2026, noting, "the additional capital will further support our smart growth strategy, continued investments in technology and infrastructure, and our ability to serve customers in two outstanding long-term growth markets."

At the meeting, shareholders reelected eight board members to serve another year: Crawford; Hyperion President & COO Lou DeCesare; Jill K. Jinks, Chairman of Insurance House Holdings, Inc.; James J. McAlpin, Jr., Senior Counsel, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP; Robert N.C. Nix, III, Founder and President, Pleasant News, Inc.; Michael J. Purcell, retired Audit Partner, Deloitte & Touché; Lara Rhame, Principal of Rhame Economics; and Gretchen M. Santamour, Past Partner at Stradley Ronon.

Hyperion, which expanded into the Atlanta market in 2019, continues to invest in digital banking capabilities and operational infrastructure while maintaining its high-touch community banking approach. The company also noted ongoing growth in its Atlanta-based joint venture, Hyperion Mortgage, which operates across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Founded in 2006, Hyperion is a full-service community bank combining technology with highly accessible, experienced bankers who maintain local decision-making authority. The bank offers a full range of SBA and non-SBA lending products.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit subject to approval.

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SOURCE Hyperion Bank