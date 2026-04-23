Hyperion Bancshares: Strong Start to 2026, Building on Record 2025 Performance

Community bank continues growth trajectory with solid first-quarter results and ongoing investment in digital capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its First Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders, Hyperion Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Hyperion Bank, reported a strong start to the year, continuing the momentum established during its record-setting 2025.

"Our strong growth continued in the first quarter with deposits increasing by 23% over the last year and loans growing 19%," says Charlie Crawford, CEO & Chair. "Loan growth was four times as much this quarter as it was in Q1 2025. Book value per share is up 10.5% over the last 12 months."

Hyperion Bank CEO & Chair Charlie Crawford

The bank – which is headquartered in Philadelphia, with a banking office in Atlanta – delivered solid first-quarter earnings, supported by sustained loan demand, stable credit quality and continued growth in core deposits. Results reflect the community bank's disciplined approach to balance sheet management and its ongoing focus on relationship-driven banking.

"Our first-quarter performance reflects a continuation of the strength we saw throughout 2025," notes Crawford, who was recently elected to the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.

Strategic Investment and Digital Expansion: Hyperion continued to execute on its previously announced investments in infrastructure and tech during the first quarter. These efforts support a planned rollout of enhanced digital banking capabilities later in 2026, aimed at improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

"We are making meaningful progress on our digital initiatives," Crawford says. "These investments position us to better serve our customers while maintaining the enthusiastic, experience and high-touch service model our customers and business partners have come to value."

Customer-Centered Growth Strategy: The bank emphasizes that its growth remains rooted in deep customer relationships across the Philadelphia Region, Metro Atlanta and beyond, including its Atlanta-based mortgage joint venture, Hyperion Mortgage, which operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Commercial and small business lending activity remained a key driver in the quarter, alongside continued interest in specialized offerings such as SBA lending programs. Hyperion also continues to provide expanded FDIC insurance access through its multi-bank deposit network, enabling customers to secure coverage well beyond traditional limits.

What's Ahead: Management remains optimistic about the remainder of 2026, citing a healthy pipeline of lending opportunities, strong capital position, and continued investment in long-term growth initiatives.

"While the broader economic environment continues to evolve, we believe our conservative approach, strong relationships and strategic investments position us well for the year ahead," Crawford adds, while also noting the bank will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary later this year.

Founded in 2006, Hyperion is a full-service community bank that combines technology with highly accessible bankers.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit subject to approval. Certain products and services subject to terms and conditions.

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SOURCE Hyperion Bank