Hyperion Bank Annual Meeting: Continued Profitable Growth

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - At its annual meeting May 20, shareholders of Hyperion Bancshares, Inc., Hyperion Bank's holding company, heard from CEO and Chairman Charlie Crawford, who began by noting that the bank continues to grow, with some significant markers to demonstrate progress.

Crawford shared that the bank was able to get SBA approval for 150 applicants in the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program, with an aggregate loan amount of $13.3 million. (In 2020 Hyperion helped 300 PPP applicants get approved, with an aggregate of $23 million.)

Hyperion Bank logo

"Once again our relatively small and agile team tackled as much or more of the SBA PPP market than many larger financial institutions," says Hyperion President & COO Lou DeCesare. "I'm proud that we're always ready to jump in and help customers in special circumstances like the pandemic (and subsequent CARES Act funding), and for ongoing funding options like SBA and other commercial lending."



The meeting also saw the re-election of eight board members; reelected to serve another year are Crawford; DeCesare; Jill K. Jinks, Chief Executive Officer of Insurance House Holdings, Inc.; James J. McAlpin, Jr., Partner, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, LLP; Robert N.C. Nix, III, Founder and President, Pleasant News, Inc.; Michael J. Purcell, retired Audit Partner, Deloitte & Touché; Lara Rhame, Chief U.S. Economist, FS Investments; and Gretchen M. Santamour is a Partner in Philadelphia law firm Stradley Ronon.

Hyperion Bank, founded in 2006, is a full-service community bank that connects with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. The bank serves the needs of diverse communities in greater Philadelphia and Atlanta. In 2020 Hyperion Bank shareholders approved the formation of holding company Hyperion Bancshares. As a result, Hyperion Bank is now a wholly owned subsidiary of that holding company. The change ensures the bank is best positioned to leverage future opportunities. www.HyperionBank.com Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #comunitybank #communitybanking #communitybanker #HyperionBank #HyperionMortgage #HyperionBancshares

