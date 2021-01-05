Hyperion Materials & Technologies announces acquisition of NanoDiamond Products

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company focused on the hard and super-hard materials space for high precision applications, today announced the completion of its acquisition of NanoDiamond Products (NDP), a solutions provider in synthetic diamond and cubic boron nitride (CBN) products.

The transaction will expand Hyperion's position as a leading global provider of synthetic diamond and CBN products, creating a combined organization that is well equipped to support customers across many industries, including stone cutting, electronics, oil & gas, and toolmaking.

"NDP does a phenomenal job in serving its customers in the stone and construction markets. This business is completely complementary to Hyperion's, and we believe that combining resources gives us the opportunity to better serve more customers across a broader geography and in a wider range of end-user markets," said Ron Voigt, CEO of Hyperion.

Karl Tuffy, CEO of NDP, commented, "Hyperion has been at the forefront of the industrial diamond industry since it produced the world's first synthetic diamonds in the 1950s. NDP's passion and focus is servicing our customers' diamond and superabrasive needs, and we are very excited about becoming part of Hyperion to further enhance the value of our offerings."

The management for NDP will remain in place and join Hyperion as leaders of a new business unit. NDP will continue to market and sell under the NDP brand. The integrated company will continue to focus on service, innovation and growth as a non-rival supplier to its customers.

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies Inc.

Hyperion is a global materials science company focused on hard and super-hard materials with more than 60 years of experience developing cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride (CBN) technologies. The company specializes in premium base materials, toolmaker components, engineered products, and process tools and solutions for the most demanding applications across a wide range of industries. With more than 1,500 employees worldwide, Hyperion has a global production footprint and sales in more than 70 countries.

To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion's LinkedIn page or YouTube channel.

About NanoDiamond Products (NDP) DAC

NDP is a privately owned, independent company located in Shannon, Ireland. The company was established in 2009 and is run by a management team with more than 70 years of combined experience working with synthetic diamond and cubic boron nitride (CBN) products. Initially, NDP developed and commercialized nano-sized diamond suspensions for specialized polishing applications, but the company expanded into providing a full range of diamond and CBN abrasives and polycrystalline products.

Learn more at NDP.Diamonds.

