Hyperion Materials & Technologies to acquire Prism Technologies, Inc.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company that develops advanced hard and super-hard materials for a variety of industries and applications, today announced an agreement to acquire Prism Technologies, Inc ("Prism"), an Elizabeth, Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in the development of compaction tooling, specialty components and wear parts. Prism will bring new capabilities and capacity to the Precision Solutions by Hyperion brand portfolio.

"Prism's market leading expertise in the development of compaction tooling, as well as their experience in working with carbide, ceramics and other hard materials positions them as a strong complement to the Precision Solutions brand," said Ron Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion. "Their service orientation, consultative engineering and customer-focused approach has made them a go-to partner in this market, and we are looking forward to having them as part of our team."

Since 1998, the dedicated team at Prism Technologies has built a reputation for providing high quality compaction tooling and wear parts, with a focus on quality, service, and delivery.

"We're looking forward to bringing our custom press tooling experience and expertise to the Hyperion Materials & Technologies family of companies," said Richard Borkowski, President of Prism. "Hyperion's global footprint and reach across a wide range of industries will enable us to provide our products to a wider market as we fortify and accelerate the growth of the Precision Solutions brand.

In addition to serving its existing customers, Prism will become a vital part of the Precision Solutions by Hyperion® business unit that provides custom solutions and components for the most demanding applications. Precision Solutions includes Hyperion's global facilities and maximizes the collective strength of additional world-class manufacturers Crafts Technology, GLE Precision, Dura-Metal and Aggressive Grinding Service (AGS) to provide specialized finishing capabilities for tailored, high-quality wear components.

This transaction is expected to close in the coming month, subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials. Visit HyperionMT.com, LinkedIn or YouTube to learn more.

About Prism Technologies, Inc

Prism Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Elizabeth, Pa., is a compaction tooling, specialty components and wear parts manufacturer that provides hard materials solutions to a global customer base.

