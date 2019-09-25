Hyperledger Adds Five More Members, Shines Spotlight on Financial Use Cases at Sibos

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, put a spotlight on the growing adoption of enterprise blockchain in the financial sector this week at Sibos. Member demos in the Hyperledger booth (#E105) showcase 20 finance use cases. And, to fuel further collaboration and adoption in the market, Hyperledger also launched its Capital Markets Special Interest Group (SIG) .

In addition, Hyperledger, the multi-venture, multi-stakeholder effort hosted at the Linux Foundation , announced it welcomed five more members to its global community. It also recently approved its 15th project, Hyperledger Besu , the first public chain compatible blockchain project in the Hyperledger greenhouse.

"Sibos is always a time to take stock of the progress of blockchain both in the finance space and the enterprise market in general," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "The depth and breadth of demos taking place in our booth is just the latest testament to the impact Hyperledger technologies are having across the finance industry. Start-ups, blue chip companies, service providers and ISVs are showing blockchain in action, streamlining transactions, securing identities, verifying credentials and settling trades. And our growing membership and deepening community involvement through SIGs and other working groups show that the pace of adoption will only accelerate from here."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases.

The latest premier member to join Hyperledger is ConsenSys. General members joining the community are Ankr, Avanza Innovations and Chengtay Infotech. Hyperledger supports an open community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include Collegium Da Vinci.

New member quotes:

Ankr

"At Ankr, we believe blockchain is the driving force for Web 3.0," said Chandler Song, Founder and CEO, Ankr. "At this important stage for the technology, Hyperledger is bridging the gap between blockchain innovators and existing enterprises. We are excited to work with Hyperledger to bring blockchain to mainstream adoption."

Avanza Innovations

"Avanza Innovations is thrilled to be part of Hyperledger community. Hyperledger Fabric is Avanza's go-to blockchain platform for our 12 plus production-grade implementations comprising tier one government entities, regulators and large corporations in the GCC and Middle East region," said Waqas Mirza, CEO of Avanza Innovations. "Joining Hyperledger community as a member will give us access and reach to colleagues and partners in other regions, providing us with the opportunity to learn from them, share our successes and lessons and contribute to the vibrant Hyperledger ecosystem. Since all our blockchain implementations are Hyperledger driven, Avanza's technical and engineering teams closely monitor and follow all new developments and enhancements taking place in Hyperledger projects. Coming onboard as a member will give our technology teams more insights and access to such enhancements, thereby enabling us to keep offering better solutions to our customers."

Chengtay Infotech

"Chengtay Infotech is honored to join the Linux Foundation and Hyperledger," said Peng Bi, Vice President of Chengtay Infotech. "We believe that blockchain technology enables the financial industry to serve the real economy faster, safer and more efficiently and that Hyperledger is at the forefront. Chengtay Infotech is fully committed to applying blockchain technology to clearing, digital bills, supply chain finance, asset securitization/ABS, credit reporting, asset custody and user identity/account identification across different industries. We plan to share our expertise and knowledge with Hyperledger and its community members to advance blockchain technologies."

ConsenSys

"At ConsenSys, we are steadfast believers in rigorous standards and governance for open source projects," said Joe Lubin, Founder of ConsenSys and Ethereum co-creator. "Hyperledger is a stalwart institution in our space, and has done an exceptional job of bringing alignment, clarity, and collaboration among disparate projects and opening the doors to enterprise adoption. Through our membership in Hyperledger, we're excited to continue bringing Ethereum, in its public mainnet form as well as via instantiations of private permissioned networks using the technology, to the enterprise community, pushing our vision for Web 3.0 -- the decentralized World Wide Web -- forward."

