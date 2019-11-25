Hyperledger Unveils Keynotes, Speaker Line-up for Hyperledger Global Forum 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced the agenda details for Hyperledger Global Forum 2020 , which will take place March 3 - 6 in Phoenix, Arizona. The show is open to any and all who are involved or interested in using, developing or learning more about Hyperledger's open source, multi-stake holder enterprise blockchain technologies.

More than 1,000 Hyperledger contributors, members, service providers and enterprise end users from around the world will gather for this second Hyperledger Global Forum. The packed four days will include keynote sessions from

Don Tapscott , Co-author, Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies is Changing the World , and Co-founder, Blockchain Research Institute

, Co-author, , and Co-founder, Blockchain Research Institute Sheila Warren , Head of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology, World Economic Forum

"The transformation from an Internet of information to an Internet of value is well underway," said Don Tapscott, Co-founder, Blockchain Research Institute, and keynote speaker for Hyperledger Global Forum 2020. "Leaders in enterprise and government who not just embrace this new technological transformation, but lead it, will reap the benefits. However blockchain needs stewardship and forums like this are critical to understanding, partnerships, governance and widespread adoption."

The agenda will also feature more than 70 sessions, including dozens of breakout sessions plus panels, workshops and a Demo Theater. Topics will range from business talks such as Governing DLT Networks to forward-looking sessions like Building Identity and Credit Solutions for the Developing World Using Hyperledger Technology to technical basics such as Hyperledger Fabric 101. To ensure a compelling content agenda that aligns with top of mind issues for its community, Hyperledger turned the selection process over to an external Program Committee. This community group went through a detailed review process to determine the speaker line-up for Hyperledger Global Forum 2020.

"The inaugural Hyperledger Global Forum in Basel energized our community and helped drive much of the momentum we've seen on the development and deployment fronts in 2019," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "Hyperledger Global Forum 2020 will bring even more people together for a deep dive into all things Hyperledger. Thanks to our distinguished keynote speakers and the calibre of the content curated by our hard working Program Committee, we anticipate our event will fully engage both business and technical audiences and further boost the energy and excitement within the Hyperledger community and broader enterprise blockchain market."

About Hyperledger Global Forum 2020 (#HyperledgerForum)

Hyperledger Global Forum is an opportunity for users and contributors of Hyperledger projects from across the globe to meet, align, plan and hack together in-person. Open to members and non-members alike, attendees will have the chance to talk directly with Hyperledger project maintainers and the Technical Steering Committee, collaborate with other organizations on ideas that will directly impact the future of Hyperledger, and promote their work among the enterprise blockchain community. Hyperledger Global Forum 2020 will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, from March 3-6, 2020.

Initial event partners include Accenture (Diamond Sponsor), Digital Assets (Bronze Sponsor), SecureKey (Bronze Sponsor), Blockchain Technology Partners (Startup Sponsor), BlocWatch (Startup Sponsor), Xooa (Startup Sponsor), DTCC (Diversity Scholarship Sponsor), Accord Project (Associate Community Sponsor), Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (Associate Community Sponsor), Sovrin Foundation (Associate Community Sponsor) and Ledger Insights (Media Partner).

To register, go to: https://events19.linuxfoundation.org/events/hyperledger-global-forum-2020/register/ . Early bird registration ends December 18.

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

Contact:

Emily Fisher

Linux Foundation/Hyperledger

PR@Hyperledger.org

SOURCE Hyperledger