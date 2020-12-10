Hyperledger Welcomes 10 New Members, Including EDF and JD Digits

This line-up of new members and service providers will be part of the effort to drive the market forward Tweet this

This continued momentum comes as Hyperledger marks its coming 5th anniversary with its Five Years of Hyperledger panel series (#5yearsofHyperledger). As the culmination of the series, Hyperledger is also hosting a community-wide networking session. The networking session , slated for December 17 at 1:00 pm EST, will be a chance for networking and discussion organized around key themes that will shape the next five years of enterprise blockchain.

"While it is gratifying to look back at how the Hyperledger community has grown and evolved, it's even more compelling to think about the technologies and opportunities that lie ahead," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "Maturing technologies, business models and markets are making blockchain an increasingly strategic platform across a number of industries. Our community is at the forefront for developing and deploying enterprise blockchain technology that delivers meaningful results, and this latest line-up of new members and service providers will now be part of the effort to drive the market forward."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are BSOS, EDF, JD Digits Technology Holding Co., Ltd., OCTO Technology, Red Date Technology, Shanghai Tianji Network Co., Ltd., Troon Technologies and WISeKey.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include Saintgits College of Engineering and XPRIZE.

New member quotes:

BSOS

"BSOS is very honored to join the Hyperledger community," said Daniel Huang, Co-Founder & CEO of BSOS. "As a leader in polycentric business ecosystems, BSOS truly knows that the key to enterprise blockchain implementation lies in addressing real and complicated needs of businesses by dealing with the challenges of identity, privacy, and value recognition. So BSOS provides four sets of technical tools designed to address four different issues: key management, public key infrastructure, data privacy, and data tokenization. While each of the tools can be applied independently, they can also work together to create synergy. We are thrilled to cooperate with the Hyperledger community and are looking forward to contributing our knowledge and efforts to the ecosystem!"

EDF

"Distributed computing will be part of the future electrical systems, and Hyperledger's blockchain technologies will contribute to this. We have many ongoing projects and a very active skills community," said Gilles Deleuze, coordinator of EDF blockchain task force. "So, we look forward to contributing to Hyperledger's projects as well as investigating new use cases for the energy sector."

JD Digits Technology Holding Co., Ltd

"JD Digits has been conducting blockchain-related technology research and applications since 2016, and Hyperledger provides a good technical base for our early application development. While now we have our own open-source blockchain underlying engine, JD Chain, our PaaS-class technology product, the JD Digits Blockchain as a Service Platform, is still compatible with the Hyperledger Fabric, which has a large user base," said Cao Peng, the vice president of JD Digits Technology Group. "JD Digits is committed to providing a full range of 'science and technology, industry and ecology' services, including blockchain, based on information technology, to create a digital 'link' model of the industry. Together with Hyperledger, we look forward to promoting the safe, rapid and equitable flow of global data and values to build a credible ecosystem of co-construction, co-governance and sharing."

OCTO Technology

"OCTO has taken a position of technology agnostic to better advise its clients," said Sébastien Massart, Blockchain Lead for OCTO Technology. "With Besu, Sawtooth and Aries and a host of other projects, the wealth of the Hyperledger goes beyond Fabric. This sets OCTO up to be a key player in laying the groundwork for these technologies in the next few years."

Red Date Technology

"We're very glad to be part of Hyperledger," said Yifan He, CEO of Red Date Technology, Executive Director of BSN Development Association. "The BSN is a cross-cloud, cross-portal, and cross-chain global public infrastructure used to deploy and operate all types of blockchain dApps regardless of their infrastructure or framework choices. The BSN drastically lowers the costs associated with deploying a blockchain service or dApps across different ecosystems. With the collaboration with Hyperledger, we are hoping to bring more business opportunities to the open source communities."

Shanghai Tianji Network Co., Ltd

"We're extremely excited to join Hyperledger," said Dongcheng Lin, General Manager of Tianji Network Blockchain Center. "We are focused on advancing the blockchain application in the field of real estate in China. We chose Hyperledger Fabric as one of the core supported technologies for EBaaS (Estate Blockchain as a Service Platform). Now we have launched 20 consortium blockchain applications. Additionally, we have received multiple awards and been approved by the government and our partners. Joining the Hyperledger community will help us truly master open source technology and achieve our goals."

Troon Technologies

"Hyperledger Fabric presents a unique possibility for enterprise businesses to consider the power around automated decisions across companies and individuals," said Paul Dube, Partner, Troon Technologies. "Digital governance and smart contracts carried out across a distributed single source of truth will advance business continuity and relationships to heights never seen before. The adoption is not so much a technology challenge but rather more of a challenge around organization business and the realization of new economic models. Web2.0 revolutionized how we interact online, but web3.0 with platforms like Hyperledger Fabric and smart contract logic executed through enterprise decisions will revolutionize agreements and redefine value exchange among all participants. It's literally changing the data structure in the backend of the internet from centralized to distributed."

WISeKey

"We are excited to join the Hyperledger community, and we look forward to working with its members to facilitate the rapid and global adaptation of blockchain-based solutions," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO. "WISeKey's technology supports an ecosystem of connected devices and creates a secured platform to help these devices become intelligent and trusted, able to identify, authenticate and verify each other, gather and analyze data and then safely share with other devices. As a pioneer of blockchain technologies, we are committed to continue our journey of creating cutting-edge applications designed to solve peoples' problems, transform businesses and create a better world."

Members big and small are collaborating across company and country lines to ensure the success of Hyperledger business blockchain technologies, building products, services and solutions on top of Hyperledger code bases that are critical to their lines of business. Learn more about becoming a member of Hyperledger.

