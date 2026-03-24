Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. Announces Milestone with Launch of Options Trading on PURR Common Stock

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) ("HSI" or the "Company"), the premier digital asset treasury platform focused on the Hyperliquid ecosystem, today announced that options trading on its common stock (ticker: PURR) has commenced on the Nasdaq Options Market. This development enhances liquidity, price discovery, and investor access to the Company's shares.

We believe that today's launch of PURR options provides institutional and retail investors with powerful tools to hedge positions, express directional views, or implement sophisticated strategies involving HSI's stock, the premier publicly traded vehicle for gaining capital-efficient exposure to HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain.

"This is a major milestone for the Company," said David Schamis, CEO of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. "As Hyperliquid continues to dominate headlines with record-breaking oil perpetuals and surging Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption, we believe this is a great time to launch options trading on PURR. PURR options allow our investors to better manage risk and participate in the rapid growth of Hyperliquid's high-performance ecosystem."

For more information about Hyperliquid Strategies Inc., visit www.hypestrat.xyz or follow @hypestrat on X.

About Hyperliquid Strategies Inc

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. HSI aims to provide capital-efficient and productive access to the HYPE token for U.S. and institutional investors, generating compounding shareholder returns that individual holders may not be able to replicate through staking, yield optimization, and active ecosystem engagement. HSI is currently the largest HYPE-focused digital asset treasury vehicle capitalizing on Hyperliquid's rapid growth and providing exposure to one of the largest and fastest growing revenue pools in digital assets. For more information, please visit www.hypestrat.xyz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the Company's business, strategy and future plans, as well as certain statements regarding expected growth and developments with respect to Hyperliquid. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to HSI's anticipated operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of HYPE tokens; the risk that HSI's stock price will be highly correlated to the price of HYPE tokens and the price of HYPE tokens may decrease; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which HSI will operate; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding HYPE tokens; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; risks that HSI experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; challenges in implementing HSI's business plan including HYPE token-related financial and advisory services, due to operational challenges, significant competition and regulation; and those factors discussed in the final prospectus/proxy statement (File No. 333-290034) filed by HSI with the SEC on October 27, 2025, and in subsequent filings and reports made by HSI with the SEC from time to time. While HSI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, HSI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE Hyperliquid Strategies Inc