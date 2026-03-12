Hyperproof Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, Expanding Support for High-Security Environments

Enterprise ready GRC platform now available as a FedRAMP Moderate authorized service to support mission-critical compliance programs

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof, the intelligent GRC platform, today announced that it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate authorization as a service. This enables federal agencies and highly regulated organizations to adopt Hyperproof as a FedRAMP Moderate–authorized service that meets the required security baseline.

Federal and highly regulated teams often face a difficult tradeoff. Legacy GRC systems may meet stringent security requirements but introduce cost, rigidity, and operational complexity, while lightweight compliance automation tools can be easier to adopt but fall short for mature security programs operating at the FedRAMP Moderate level.

By achieving FedRAMP Moderate authorization, Hyperproof eliminates that tradeoff. Organizations can now leverage the leading industry Hyperproof platform as a FedRAMP Moderate authorized service, without relying on deployment exceptions or legacy workarounds that increase operational complexity and risk of noncompliance.

"Federal and regulated organizations shouldn't have to choose between rigorous security and modern software built for today's fast paced business environment," says Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof. "With our FedRAMP Moderate authorization, customers can deploy Hyperproof as a FedRAMP Moderate-authorized service within the secure cloud infrastructure required for federal and regulated workloads, while still moving quickly, scaling confidently, and staying audit ready year-round."

What FedRAMP Moderate Authorization Means for Customers

Organizations deploying Hyperproof in the FedRAMP Moderate-authorized version of Hyperproof can:

Operate within a FedRAMP-authorized cloud infrastructure that meets the FedRAMP Moderate security baseline

Support rigorous compliance and audit workflows with an enterprise-ready GRC platform built for mature security programs

Leverage 200+ integrations to automate and streamline evidence collection

Reduce operational complexity compared to traditional legacy GRC deployments

Enable broader internal adoption with an intuitive, scalable experience designed to meet the needs for complex organizations

Accelerate revenue opportunities by meeting the security expectations of federal agencies and highly regulated buyers who require FedRAMP Moderate–authorized vendors

Availability



Hyperproof is available now as a FedRAMP Moderate-authorized service for organizations requiring FedRAMP Moderate-level security controls for mission-critical applications and risk management.

Request a demo to see the FedRAMP Moderate platform in action and learn how it supports high-security compliance programs.

About Hyperproof



Hyperproof is a modern, AI-powered GRC platform that empowers IT, security, and compliance teams to manage controls at scale, integrate their risk operations, and build trust with customers. With Hyperproof, you can scale compliance across your business, automate many controls and orchestrate the rest, connect controls to risks to protect your business, and unlock new business by automating security questionnaires and trust management. Leading organizations like Reddit, Fortinet, Appian, Outreach, and Thales trust Hyperproof. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit https://hyperproof.io

