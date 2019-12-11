Hyperproof, The First Compliance Operations Software-As-A-Service, Launches For Businesses

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof , a trailblazer in cloud compliance software, today announced the availability of the first-ever compliance operations SaaS, designed to function as the system of record for companies giving compliance professionals the ability to easily collect evidence, manage audits and collaborate with stakeholders in and outside of their organization.

The regulatory environment is uncertain and changing fast, and companies are struggling to navigate the ever-expanding requirements. From privacy regulations such as Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to industry-led IT security frameworks such as Service and Organization Controls ( SOC ), the demand and urgency for companies to demonstrate compliance are at an all-time high.

Meeting even a single regulation such as GDPR requires a disproportionate amount of repetitive work using cumbersome, manual processes. Furthermore, these manual processes often lead to substantive errors, dangerous omissions and elevated risk levels that are not communicated to organizational leaders. Hyperproof dramatically improves operational efficiency for businesses with its centralized and secure system that collects and retains the documents and evidence needed to prove compliance. Hyperproof automatically integrates with other business applications for seamless collaboration across job functions — eliminating the grunt work associated with compliance and audit processes.

"We founded Hyperproof because companies today are operating in an increasingly complex regulatory environment without the benefit of modern software to reduce risks and costs," said Craig Unger, CEO of Hyperproof . "Relying on ad-hoc tools such as spreadsheets and email puts businesses in a precarious position. In addition facing greater risk, the human capital required to maintain compliance is growing at an alarming rate — putting operational budgets under great strain. Hyperproof addresses these problems and provides companies peace of mind knowing they are performing ethically with a level of transparency not previously possible."





"As the global leader for digital certificates used on the web, enterprise security and the IoT, DigiCert commits significant resources for compliance to uphold our commitment to the public trust. With evidence serving as definitive judgment for auditors on the efficacy of our organization's controls, we strive to improve our ability to manage its collection and application. Hyperproof is improving our ability to effectively manage our evidence and gain real-time visibility into our audit preparedness," says Aaron Poulsen, Director of Product Security and Compliance at DigiCert.

Hyperproof has also formed significant partnerships to bring a level of standardization to compliance operations, with organizations such as the Cloud Security Alliance . "Hyperproof's team of enterprise software veterans are a new and exciting partner for us at the Cloud Security Alliance, said Jim Reavis, the co-founder & CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. "With new regulations emerging at breakneck speed it is more important than ever to ensure that your data is secure in the cloud. We're thrilled to welcome Hyperproof to CSA and we are confident that their innovative approach to compliance will bring benefits to our entire membership."

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof builds cloud-based software that allows organizations of all sizes to easily navigate their compliance journey. As the first-ever compliance operations solution, Hyperproof makes compliance efforts and audit processes faster, simpler and less expensive. Hyperproof's leadership team of enterprise software veterans has a combined 150+ years of experience in finding solutions to the most complex enterprise software problems. Hyperproof provides compliance professionals with the tools needed to collaborate with stakeholders, both internally and externally, to ensure that risks are mitigated, compliance objectives are met and business objectives are achieved. Hyperproof offers technology solutions that help organizations meet their highest aspirations and demonstrate their commitment to protecting their customers, shareholders, partners and suppliers along with the greater community. For more information about Hyperproof and their products, visit Hyperproof.io or follow Hyperproof on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

