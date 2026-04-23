Hyperquake Honors Jim Stengel on His Induction into the AAF Advertising Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperquake, the independent creative strategy, branding, and experience design agency, today celebrates the induction of Jim Stengel – President & CEO of The Jim Stengel Company and former Global Marketing Officer at Procter & Gamble – into the American Advertising Federation's Advertising Hall of Fame. Stengel is one of eight leaders being honored at today's Induction Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Widely regarded as "the CMO's CMO," Stengel transformed the role of marketing leadership both during and after his 25–year tenure at P&G. His belief that brands grow by serving a higher purpose reshaped the company's approach to business, helped P&G double its annual revenue, and influenced a generation of marketers. His bold decision to bring P&G to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity marked a turning point for both the company and the industry, elevating creativity as a strategic driver of growth.

Since founding The Jim Stengel Company, Stengel has continued to champion purpose–driven leadership through his advisory work with CMOs and CEOs, his influential book "Grow," and The CMO Podcast, which has inspired millions of listeners since 2019.

"Jim has shaped the way the world thinks about brands, creativity, and leadership," said Colin Crotty, CEO & Managing Partner of Hyperquake. "His belief that purpose is not a slogan but a strategic imperative has changed companies, careers, and culture. He elevates everyone around him. It has been our honor to help him articulate and present his bold legacy."

The company's relationship with Stengel spans multiple chapters of his career. A frequent collaborator during his time at P&G, Hyperquake has continued to support his work ever since. Last year, the company led a comprehensive rebrand of The Jim Stengel Company and The CMO Podcast. Most recently, it partnered with Stengel to develop his Advertising Hall of Fame nomination materials and is collaborating to produce a tribute video that will debut at the induction ceremony.

The Advertising Hall of Fame induction celebrates Stengel's contributions to the marketing and advertising community, his commitment to purpose–driven growth, and his ongoing influence on leaders across industries.

"Jim's work reminds us that creativity and purpose are powerful forces for transformation," Crotty concluded. "We're proud to stand beside him as the industry recognizes a truly remarkable career."

About Hyperquake

Hyperquake is an independent creative strategy, branding, and experience design marketing agency founded in 1986. With locations in Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, Brooklyn, and Portland, Hyperquake builds ambitious brands and experiences for those eager to activate a vision. Hyperquake specializes in strategic innovation, branded experiences, and scaling organizations for growth, working with companies ranging from small startups to global enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.hyperquake.com.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Images to accompany this story here: https://darnellworks.com/hq/jim26.html

Contact: Roger Darnell DWA for Hyperquake (+)1.828.773.4410 [email protected]

SOURCE Hyperquake