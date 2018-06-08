HyperQuant Announces Partnership With KuCoin Exchange

The partnership agreement covers numerous spheres of collaboration. HyperQuant team experts were chosen to support KuCoin with the development of the new exchange's infrastructure and API protocol. The implementing of HyperQuant`s proprietary technologies and solutions by exchange's engineers is going to make KuCoin a leading trading platform with the most advanced and reliable technical infrastructure on the market. In addition, HyperQuant platform will start to gather and analyze trading data in order to use it within the HyperQuant app and for trading strategies and machine learning algorithms backtests.

"We are excited to share our vast stock exchange experience with our partners from KuCoin for our mutual benefit and long-term cooperation. Our collaboration will advance the development of algorithmic trading platform on the crypto exchanges for the further convenience of our customers," - noted Pavel Pavchenko, CEO of HyperQuant project.

About HyperQuant Platform

HyperQuant is a fintech software platform dedicated for automated crypto asset management, market making and dApps creation that is based on the cutting-edge AI, risk management, blockchain technologies and fast order delivery protocol. Platform is developing by professional quant traders who know capital management industry inside-out and offers three main points:

• Hyper Fast. The Fast Order Delivery protocol for the platform works hundreds of times faster than similar solutions. With the addition of server colocations based on vast number of crypto exchanges the speed is boosted even more

• Hyper Smart. All the components of the platform are managed by an AI which constantly evolves through machine learning on accumulated Big Market Data. HyperQuant also unites the exchanges into the Electronic Communication Network (ECN), with the AI based automatic interexchange trade deals distribution

• Hyper Secure . The automated risk management system minimizes the risks. Trade hashes are written into the blockchain for the transparency and security

About KuCoin

KuCoin is one of the major international multi-cryptocurrency exchanges. Its defining features are an exceptionally wide range of cryptocurrencies plus a rewarding user-loyalty scheme based on its own native KCS tokens. KuCoin aims to provide users digital asset transactions and exchange services which are very safe and convenient. It also provides users with a mobile app available for iOS and Android.

