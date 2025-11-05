Hyperscale Data Announces Completion of $125 Million At-The-Market Program, Strengthening Its Position as a Bitcoin-Anchored AI Infrastructure Platform Provider

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced the successful completion of its previously disclosed at-the-market ("ATM") equity program, strengthening the Company's balance sheet and accelerating growth initiatives. Through the program, the Company sold 255,490,454 shares of its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of $125 million.

Hyperscale Data now stands as one of the few publicly traded companies operating a large-scale AI data center and a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining platform under a unified operational platform.

The Company operates its flagship AI and Bitcoin campus in Michigan, where NVIDIA graphic processing units ("GPU") servers and Bitmain Bitcoin miners run side-by-side as parallel compute networks. The Company also maintains Bitcoin mining operations in Montana that contribute to its overall network capacity.

A New Model: Parallel Compute = AI + Bitcoin

This hybrid compute architecture positions Hyperscale Data at the center of two accelerating global demand curves:

AI compute capacity, delivered through enterprise-class GPU clusters, and

Bitcoin network compute, delivered via high-efficiency mining infrastructure.

"We are not just another data center company, and we are not just another Bitcoin miner," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "It has taken years to build this infrastructure. Today, we are holding our Bitcoin and growing our digital asset business strategically and deliberately. We continue to add Bitcoin to our balance sheet over time, and we are building long-term value the same way Bitcoin has gained value — through patience, strength and compounding scale."

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data, added, "We have spent the better part of eight years investing in a core strategy that is finally paying off. The alignment of AI compute demand and Bitcoin's global relevance has created a moment where our infrastructure, positioning and timing converge. We are executing on exactly the business we set out to build."

Bitcoin Holdings Expected to Surpass $100 Million in the Coming Months

Hyperscale Data continues to expand and modernize its Bitcoin mining fleet while also strategically increasing its Bitcoin holdings through ongoing purchases. Based on current hashrate, network dynamics, and planned treasury allocations, the Company expects its Bitcoin holdings to exceed $100 million within the next quarter.

"Our strategy is clear: Bitcoin is a core treasury asset, not a trade," Mr. Ault continued. "Our AI infrastructure generates compute. Our Bitcoin infrastructure generates digital reserve strength. Together, these systems form the foundation of a long-duration growth platform."

Fully Capitalized, Compliant and Scaling

With the recent ATM program completed:

The Company confirms full compliance with all NYSE American listing requirements;

The Company is well-capitalized for its current expansion initiatives and expects to fund continued growth through a combination of operating cash flow and strategic financing activities; and

Data center build-out and AI cloud compute services remain on schedule for scaling into 2026 and beyond.

Hyperscale Data believes it is financially strong, strategically positioned, and operationally aligned for the next cycle of AI infrastructure growth—backed by an increasingly valuable Bitcoin reserve.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

