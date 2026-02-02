Hyperscale Data Reaffirms Digital Asset Treasury Policy Amid Bitcoin Volatility; Continues Weekly Dollar-Cost-Averaging Purchases

Bitcoin intended as a permanent, long-term balance-sheet anchor alongside the Company's Michigan AI data center buildout

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today reaffirmed its digital asset treasury ("DAT") policy in light of recent market volatility, emphasizing its long-term commitment to disciplined Bitcoin accumulation through a consistent dollar-cost-averaging ("DCA") strategy.

Since initiating its Bitcoin treasury strategy, Hyperscale Data has employed a structured DCA framework designed to reduce timing risk and support long-term balance-sheet positioning. The Company is reaffirming its intent to continue acquiring Bitcoin on a weekly basis, with a particular focus on maintaining discipline during periods of heightened volatility.

Weekly DCA strategy continues; long-term objective unchanged

Hyperscale Data's objective remains to place up to $100 million of Bitcoin on its balance sheet over time. Consistent with its DAT policy, the Company views market dislocations and price volatility as potential opportunities to continue executing its accumulation strategy while maintaining a long-term perspective.

The Company continues to plan for Bitcoin to be held as a permanent, strategic asset, intended to anchor its balance sheet alongside the continued development of its AI-focused data center campus in Michigan.

"Volatility is precisely why we established a disciplined framework when we began accumulating Bitcoin," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "Our approach is intentional, long-term, and anchored in consistency. We remain committed to our weekly acquisition strategy as we build a balance sheet designed to support the Company's long-term AI data center vision."

Disciplined policy framework and long-term positioning

As part of its DAT strategy, the Company has consistently emphasized that Bitcoin accumulation should be evaluated over extended periods as part of a structured DCA approach rather than on short-term price movements. The amount and timing of weekly purchases may vary based on market conditions and strategic considerations, while maintaining an acquisition cadence aligned with the Company's long-term objectives. Hyperscale Data believes this disciplined approach reinforces its broader strategy of combining AI infrastructure development with a long-term DAT philosophy designed to support durable value creation over time.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum"), Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

