Hyperscale Data Announces Estimated Total Assets and Net Assets per Share of $0.90 and $0.35, Respectively, as of January 31, 2026

Total Assets of Approximately $323 Million

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that, as of January 31, 2026, its estimated total assets of approximately $323 million equated to approximately $0.90 per share of Class A common stock (the "Common Stock"), and its estimated net assets of approximately $125 million equated to approximately $0.35 per share. These estimates reflect preliminary, unaudited financial information and the Company's updated balance-sheet position through January 31, 2026.

Additionally, the estimated value of the Company's cash and Bitcoin holdings as of January 31, 2026 of approximately $97 million represented a significant portion of the Company's estimated total assets.

These estimates reflect the Company's internal adjustments in assets, liabilities and shares of Common Stock outstanding through January 31, 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2025, Hyperscale Data continued to expand its digital asset holdings, invest in high-performance computing infrastructure and optimize its capital structure. These estimates have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and are subject to change upon completion of customary closing and review procedures for the period ended January 31, 2026.

The Company believes these measures provide stockholders with a meaningful indication of intrinsic value per share based on its current balance sheet strength and digital asset treasury position. Hyperscale Data's Common Stock has historically traded below what the Company believes reflects its underlying asset value and long-term strategy.

"We continue to push forward with our dollar-cost averaging strategy and despite significant volatility in the recent weeks and are extremely confident in the long-term nature of Bitcoin," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "When we purchase Bitcoin, we purchase it through a long-term lens of owning it for more than five years, at minimum. Our belief in Bitcoin as a foundational asset on the Company's balance sheet has not changed."

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

