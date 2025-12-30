Hyperscale Data Bitcoin Treasury at 519.8687 Bitcoin and Held Approximately $47 Million of Cash as of December 26, 2025

Bitcoin Treasury Reaches 117.76% of Market Capitalization as of December 29, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its Bitcoin treasury, including current holdings and cash allocated to committed purchases of Bitcoin, totaled approximately $76.1 million, based on the price of Bitcoin as of December 28, 2025. This amount represents approximately 117.76% of the Company's market capitalization, based on the Company's stock price at the close of trading on December 29, 2025. The Company has achieved its goal of having 100% of its market capitalization in Bitcoin and cash allocated for future purchases of Bitcoin and intends to maintain parity with its market capitalization while remaining committed to its long-term goal of accumulating Bitcoin as part of its broader $100 million digital asset treasury ("DAT") strategy. The Company's next goal is to reach $100 million in Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

"Following yesterday's announcement, we remain committed to delivering consistent, comparable updates as we execute our long-term strategy," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We are encouraged by our progress towards our $100 million Bitcoin treasury, built through disciplined dollar-cost averaging that reduces the impact of volatility. Our blended approach of producing Bitcoin while simultaneously acquiring in the open market strengthens the balance sheet while maintaining a deliberate and intentional capital deployment strategy. As a result, we believe the Company is entering 2026 with momentum, flexibility, strength, and a clear path forward."

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum") held approximately 519.6787 Bitcoin as of December 28, 2025, consisting of 79.6346 Bitcoin generated from mining operations and 440.2341 Bitcoin acquired in the open market. Based on the Bitcoin closing price of $87,836 on December 28, 2025, these holdings had an approximate market value of $45.6 million. In addition, Hyperscale Data has allocated $30.5 million of cash for Sentinum to deploy into open-market Bitcoin purchases.

Hyperscale Data will fully deploy the cash allocated to its DAT strategy into Bitcoin purchases over time. While the Company generally targets investing at least 5% of allocated cash each week with daily purchases, the actual amount may vary, with some weeks higher or lower, depending on market conditions and strategic considerations. Investors should evaluate the Company's Bitcoin accumulation based on multi-week averages, as part of its ongoing dollar-cost-averaging strategy.

Beginning next Tuesday and continuing each Tuesday thereafter, Hyperscale Data expects to provide a revised weekly update, disclosing (i) the total amount of Bitcoin owned by the Company and (ii) the amount of Bitcoin purchased during the prior week, providing stockholders with consistent, transparent reporting as the Company advances its DAT strategy. The Company does not intend to provide regular public updates regarding its cash and restricted cash balances but intends to continue reporting on its Bitcoin holdings and weekly Bitcoin purchases as described above.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the third quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.