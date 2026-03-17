Hyperscale Data Bitcoin Treasury at 622.4378 Bitcoin; Cash and Bitcoin Holdings at Approximately 161.23% of Market Capitalization

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its Bitcoin treasury, consisting of Bitcoin generated from mining operations and Bitcoin acquired in the open market, totaled approximately $45.3 million, based on the price of Bitcoin as of March 15, 2026. Additionally, as of the week ended March 15, 2026, the Company held approximately $40.4 million in cash and restricted cash on its balance sheet.

Based on the Company's stock price at the close of trading on March 16, 2026, the combined cash, restricted cash, and Bitcoin holdings of approximately $85.7 million represented approximately 161.23% of the Company's current market capitalization.

"There is, in our view, a substantial disconnect between Hyperscale Data's market capitalization and the value of the assets on our balance sheet," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "With 622.4278 Bitcoin and combined cash, restricted cash, and Bitcoin holdings representing approximately 161.23% of the Company's market capitalization, we believe the current valuation does not adequately reflect the underlying value of the business. We are considering all available strategic options to address this imbalance and to move the Company toward a valuation that more appropriately reflects its asset base. In my opinion, the stock is significantly undervalued."

In aggregate, the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum") and Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), held 622.4378 Bitcoin as of March 15, 2026. Sentinum held approximately 575.2443 Bitcoin, consisting of 135.0102 Bitcoin generated from mining operations and 440.2341 Bitcoin acquired in the open market. ACG held approximately 47.1935 Bitcoin. During the week ended March 15, 2026, neither Sentinum nor ACG acquired any Bitcoin in the open market. Based on the Bitcoin closing price of $72,790 on March 15, 2026, these collective holdings had an approximate market value of $45.3 million.

Hyperscale Data intends to fully deploy the cash allocated to its digital asset treasury strategy into Bitcoin purchases over time.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.



Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the first quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.