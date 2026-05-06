Hyperscale Data to Expand Digital and Physical Asset Treasury with Planned Purchase of 2,000 Ounces of Gold

Company Holds Approximately 681 Bitcoin and Intends to Continually Increase Its Ownership Thereof, Plans to Grow Silver from 10,000 Ounces to 100,000 Ounces and Strengthen Its Balance Sheet over Time

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced an expansion of its digital and precious metals asset treasury strategy. As of the week ended May 3, 2026, the Company holds 680.9595 Bitcoin and 10,000 ounces of silver, both of which it plans to increase, and intends to purchase 2,000 ounces of gold as soon as commercially reasonable.

This initiative reflects the Company's broader strategy to build a substantial base of durable, high-quality assets, including Bitcoin, gold, silver and AI data center infrastructure, alongside other long-term operating assets.

The Company plans to continue adding to its Bitcoin holdings on a regular basis, including periodic purchases when market conditions, capital availability and business priorities permit. In addition, Hyperscale Data intends to increase its silver holdings to 100,000 ounces or more and augment its gold position over time.

"Hyperscale Data is building a company centered on long-term asset strength, balance sheet resilience and exposure to assets we believe will remain important over time," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We currently hold approximately 681 Bitcoin and 10,000 ounces of silver, and we intend to purchase 2,000 ounces of gold. This reflects a deliberate strategy to build a meaningful digital and physical asset base."

Mr. Ault continued, "Our approach is straightforward: deploy capital thoughtfully to strengthen the balance sheet, enhance long-term value and position the Company as an increasingly significant owner of assets we believe will remain relevant for decades. Bitcoin serves as the foundation of our digital treasury, while gold and silver complement that position. Our AI data center infrastructure supports our core operations and provides a platform for long-term growth."

The Company believes the global financial system is entering a period in which hard assets, digital assets and mission-critical infrastructure will play an increasingly important role. Hyperscale Data intends to position itself accordingly by combining treasury accumulation with operating businesses in AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, blockchain and related technologies.

"Markets may fluctuate, currencies may weaken and capital cycles may shift," Mr. Ault said. "But we believe that real world assets and critical infrastructure retain long-term relevance. That is why we plan to continue growing our Bitcoin holdings, expand our silver position to 100,000 ounces or more, and build a meaningful gold position over time."

Mr. Ault continued, "We believe Hyperscale Data is materially undervalued relative to the assets, businesses and opportunities we control. We intend to continue communicating clearly, executing on our strategy and allocating capital with discipline. Our objective is to build a company supported by real assets, critical infrastructure and long-term balance sheet strength."

Will Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data, said, "Hyperscale Data is focused on building durable enterprise value. Our AI data center strategy requires capital discipline, long-term thinking and a strong balance sheet. Bitcoin, gold and silver are intended to complement our operating assets and support the Company's growth."

The Company emphasized that its strategy is not limited to treasury accumulation. Hyperscale Data continues to invest in its AI data center platform, digital asset infrastructure, robotics initiatives and other operating businesses. The Company believes that combining operating assets with treasury assets provides a differentiated model for long-term value creation.

Future purchases of Bitcoin, silver and gold will depend on market conditions, available capital, liquidity needs, business priorities, regulatory considerations and other factors. The Company may modify, pause or accelerate its treasury strategy at any time.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.