Hyperscale Data Center Industry Report 2024: Market Poised for Growth with Emphasis on Sustainable Energy and AI Advancements - Global Outlook to 2029

04 Mar, 2024, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyperscale Data Center Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This in-depth analysis reveals a market that was valued at USD 139.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to demonstrate robust growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92% over the next six years.
Key Market Insights:
- A significant uptick in 5G coverage is set to steer hyperscale data center investments internationally, complemented by the escalating consumption of cloud computing services.
- Favorable government incentives worldwide are attracting substantial investments in the sector, notably in regions such as the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands.
- Renewable energy utilization is becoming a cornerstone strategy among leading hyperscale data center companies, exemplified by Google's recent power purchase agreement for solar power in Texas.
- The market is also witnessing a shift toward cutting-edge cooling techniques, including free cooling solutions and waterless cooling systems.
Segmentation Insights:
The report offers a detailed segmentation analysis of the market, covering critical areas like IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. Each segment is further broken down, examining specifics such as server, storage, and network infrastructure, alongside UPS systems, generators, and various cooling techniques.
Trends and Opportunities:
Growing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) and big data continues to drive demand for hyperscale data centers capable of managing expansive datasets with high computational power. Additionally, deployment of IoT solutions and advancements in automation and intelligent monitoring solutions are offering new avenues for growth within the global market.
Geographical Analysis:
Regions such as North America and APAC dominate the hyperscale data center landscape with significant investment concentrations. Europe is not far behind, with burgeoning activity in established markets and emerging nations alike. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa are displaying robust signs of market participation, with South Africa leading the charge in the latter region.
Vendor Landscape:
The report touches upon the challenges and advancements vendors face in this rapidly evolving market. From green initiatives to the integration of automated systems, the data center market is witnessing a transformative era. The vendor landscape section provides insights into key IT infrastructure providers, support infrastructure providers, contractors, and investors who are shaping the hyperscale data center market's competitive dynamics.
The report aims to answer pivotal questions regarding the market's magnitude, growth trajectory, power capacity expectations, and leading players. It provides stakeholders, industry executives, and interested parties with a detailed roadmap, highlighting the potential strategies and technological advancements that are set to define the hyperscale data center market's future.
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
- Growing Procurement of Big Data & IoT Solutions
- Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions
- Sustainable & Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Rising Demand for Cloud-based Services
Market Growth Enablers
- Rising Submarine & Inland Connectivity
- Surging Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Industry
- Data Center Investments Backed by Governments
- Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators
Market Restraints
- Obstacles in Choosing a Site for Data Center Development
- Data Center Growth Hindered by Security Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Workforce and Discrimination Issues
- Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth
- Concerns Over Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
Vendor Landscape
