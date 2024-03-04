Hyperscale Data Center Industry Report 2024: Market Poised for Growth with Emphasis on Sustainable Energy and AI Advancements - Global Outlook to 2029

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyperscale Data Center Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth analysis reveals a market that was valued at USD 139.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to demonstrate robust growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92% over the next six years.

Key Market Insights:

A significant uptick in 5G coverage is set to steer hyperscale data center investments internationally, complemented by the escalating consumption of cloud computing services.

Favorable government incentives worldwide are attracting substantial investments in the sector, notably in regions such as the United States , Mexico , and the Netherlands .

, , and . Renewable energy utilization is becoming a cornerstone strategy among leading hyperscale data center companies, exemplified by Google's recent power purchase agreement for solar power in Texas .

. The market is also witnessing a shift toward cutting-edge cooling techniques, including free cooling solutions and waterless cooling systems.

Segmentation Insights:

The report offers a detailed segmentation analysis of the market, covering critical areas like IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. Each segment is further broken down, examining specifics such as server, storage, and network infrastructure, alongside UPS systems, generators, and various cooling techniques.

Trends and Opportunities:

Growing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) and big data continues to drive demand for hyperscale data centers capable of managing expansive datasets with high computational power. Additionally, deployment of IoT solutions and advancements in automation and intelligent monitoring solutions are offering new avenues for growth within the global market.

Geographical Analysis:

Regions such as North America and APAC dominate the hyperscale data center landscape with significant investment concentrations. Europe is not far behind, with burgeoning activity in established markets and emerging nations alike. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa are displaying robust signs of market participation, with South Africa leading the charge in the latter region.

Vendor Landscape:

The report touches upon the challenges and advancements vendors face in this rapidly evolving market. From green initiatives to the integration of automated systems, the data center market is witnessing a transformative era. The vendor landscape section provides insights into key IT infrastructure providers, support infrastructure providers, contractors, and investors who are shaping the hyperscale data center market's competitive dynamics.

The report aims to answer pivotal questions regarding the market's magnitude, growth trajectory, power capacity expectations, and leading players. It provides stakeholders, industry executives, and interested parties with a detailed roadmap, highlighting the potential strategies and technological advancements that are set to define the hyperscale data center market's future.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Growing Procurement of Big Data & IoT Solutions

Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

Sustainable & Innovative Data Center Technologies

Rising Demand for Cloud-based Services

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Submarine & Inland Connectivity

Surging Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Industry

Data Center Investments Backed by Governments

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

Market Restraints

Obstacles in Choosing a Site for Data Center Development

Data Center Growth Hindered by Security Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce and Discrimination Issues

Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth

Concerns Over Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Vendor Landscape

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Other Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

ATOS

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Inventec

Micron Technology

Mitac Holdings

NIMBUS Data

Oracle

Pivot3

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Seagate Technology

Supermicro

Synology

Toshiba

Violin (StorCentric)

Western Digital

Wistron (WIWYNN)

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Delta Electronics

EAE

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software (Carrier)

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

3M

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

M+W Group (Exyte)

Bouygues Construction

Mercury

Other Data Center Contractors

Arup

Aurecon Group

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

DAR Group

Deerns

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Laing O'Rourke

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

NTT Facilities

Red

Royal HaskoningDHV

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

STO Building Group

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (META)

Google

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Investors

21Vianet

Africa Data Centres

Bharti Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned

atNorth (Partners Group)

pl

Big Data Exchange

Bridge Data Centres

Canberra Data Centers

Chayora

Chindata

CloudHQ

ClusterPower

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

DataBank

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

EdgeConneX

Etisalat

Flexential

GDS Services

Global Switch

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

IXAfrica

IXcellerate

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

ODATA

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

Paratus Namibia

QTS Realty Trust

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Tenglong Holdings Group

Telecom Egypt

T5 Data Centers

Turkcell

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Data Center Investors

AdaniConneX

Cirrus Data Solutions

Data Center First

Hickory Group

Global Technical Realty

Kevlinx

Novva

Quantum Loophole

Stratus DC Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp7v7a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets