Hyperscale data center market to grow by USD 169.47 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising demand for data center colocation facilities to boost growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hyperscale data center market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.44% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 169.47 billion during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2023-2027

Global Hyperscale data center market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global hyperscale data center market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hyper-scale data centers in the market are Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., CyrusOne LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inspur Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., QTS Realty Trust LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Viavi Solutions Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers a hyperscale data center with a carbon-intelligent computing platform.

The company offers a hyperscale data center with a carbon-intelligent computing platform. Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers hyperscale data centers such as AWS hyperscale data centers with an infrastructure layer.

The company offers hyperscale data centers such as AWS hyperscale data centers with an infrastructure layer. Broadcom Inc.: The company offers hyperscale data center with a StrataDNX network switch.

Hyperscale Data Center Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This hyperscale data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (critical infrastructure and support infrastructure), end-user (BFSI, energy, IT, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the critical infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. Critical infrastructure includes servers, storage, and network. Organizational storage is more reliable, fault-tolerant, and scalable than traditional storage, and is well-suited for organizations with large amounts of data. Market players are moving to open networks whose infrastructure is based on open industry standards. Additionally, the infrastructure should be programmable with open APIs and an open ecosystem for compatible deployments. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the hyperscale data center market in the critical infrastructure segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hyperscale data center market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Investment in building data centers is increasing, as is additional investment in sustainable power hotspots to run server farm operations. The adoption of cloud-based computing is accelerating in the US, and the number of data centers in the country is growing. Hence, the construction of new data centers and renovation of existing data centers in the US will contribute to the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Hyperscale Data Center Market – Market Dynamics



Key Driver -

The rising demand for data center colocation facilities is notably driving market growth.

Companies that operate colocation facilities have many advantages over companies that build data centers. Colocation significantly reduces infrastructure expenditure costs and improves connectivity required for operational services.

Many companies build and operate cloud platforms. They also host such platforms using a managed services model.

Local vendors of colocation and managed hosting services will invest heavily in hyperscale data centers, which is expected to boost the growth of the hyper scale data center market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

The increasing focus on the construction of green data centers is a key trend shaping the market.

High power consumption and increasing carbon (CO2) emissions from data centers around the world have raised awareness of environmentally friendly data center facilities.

The need for energy-efficient and green data centers has led to the emergence of metrics to calculate data center efficiency, such as PUE.

Power usage effectiveness (PUE) is used to estimate the energy consumption of data center IT equipment in relation to the total power consumption of the data center.

Hence, the rising focus on the construction of green data centers is expected to fuel the growth of the hyper scale data center market during the forecast period.

Significant challenge -

The consolidation of data centers is the major challenge that affects the growth of the market.

As virtualization increases of the operational efficiency of data center IT infrastructures, servers are being consolidated to run on a single piece of computer hardware. Driven by virtualization, data centers are being consolidated and reduced in number.

This will hinder infrastructure sales and reduce the footprint of data centers around the world. Asset consolidation requires time, expertise and include high risk. Also, the rising business demands further hinder consolidation.

Hence, consolidation of data centers can become a major challenge that will impede the growth of the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Hyperscale Data Center Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hyperscale data center market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the hyperscale data center market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hyperscale data center market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the hyperscale data center market vendors

Hyperscale Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 169.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., CyrusOne LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inspur Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., QTS Realty Trust LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Viavi Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

