Hyperscale Data Issues Strategic Statement by Its Executive Chairman on Omnipresent Robotics and U.S. Based Robotics Infrastructure and Embodied AI Development

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today released a statement issued by its Executive Chairman, Milton "Todd" Ault, III, on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary Omnipresent Robotics, LLC ("Omnipresent"), outlining the Company's long-term vision for the development, training, and deployment of embodied AI and humanoid robotic systems in the United States.

The statement reflects the Company's perspective on the importance of maintaining domestic capability across robotics supply chains, training environments, and real-world deployment systems, particularly as global competition intensifies in AI and automation.

Omnipresent is currently advancing its robotics initiative, including planned deployment of humanoid robotic systems, development of real-world training environments, and integration with Hyperscale Data's compute infrastructure to support embodied AI model development.

The following is the Executive Chairman's full statement on Omnipresent:

"We have seen this movie before. America invents something big. Then the most important aspect is lost and recaptured elsewhere. The American factory is shut down. The supply chain disappears. The practical know-how goes with it. At Hyperscale Data, we are not interested in repeating that story with respect to robotics.

Embodied AI sounds abstract until a machine hits a real workplace. Then it becomes very concrete in short order. Floors are uneven. Lighting changes. People work around the robot instead of for the robot. A task that looked easy in a demo turns into twenty small failure modes by lunch. That part matters more than the keynote ever will.

So that is where we put the company.

We hold the highest partner tier with AGIBOT PTE. LTD. ("AGIBOT"), a developer of intelligent robotics technology, and we are the first American company to reach it. AGIBOT is one of the leading humanoid platforms in the world, and that partnership gives us direct access to the hardware, supply chain and platforms that this market will be built on.

We are building in Michigan because Michigan still has industrial muscle memory. We are developing a campus where robots can be trained to perform real jobs, tested until the weak points show themselves, assembled here, and sent back into the field with software that actually fits the work. That will create engineers, technicians, operators, manufacturing jobs, and a place where people learn by doing instead of talking.

Some customers want the robot and the software development kit. Others want a model trained on our compute for their floor, their tools, and the way their team actually works. Some want the whole system deployed and supported. All of that is the same business to us, because each job enhances our ability to improve the next project and make it more productive.

The data matter too. We plan to sell embodied AI data, evaluation data, and scenario data to frontier labs. Better models are going to need contact with the physical world. A vision-language-action model cannot learn torque, friction, occlusion or recovery from a corpus of words and pictures. So we intend to collect the kind of data that comes from real work, real failures, and repeated attempts to get the machine to do the job right. Additionally, we intend to pursue every effort to ensure that all of that data never leave the U.S.

What we are building is a loop: Supply chain, computing, training, evaluation, assembly, deployment, data creation, then back into training again. Miss one part, and you end up dependent on somebody else for the part that decides whether the system actually works.

We want that loop in America. We want a serious piece of it in Michigan. We want to leave behind capability, jobs, and machines that can hold up in the real world."

Sincerely, Milton "Todd" Ault, III

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.