Hyperscale Data to Launch 20-Week Business Spotlight Series to Highlight the Scale, Scope and Value of Its Operations

Company Plans Weekly Monday Releases to Help Investors Better Understand Businesses Owned Directly and Through Ault Capital Group; Management Believes Hyperscale Data's Assets and Operating Businesses Are Not Fully Reflected in the Company's Market Valuation

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to launch a 20-week business spotlight series, with a new press release expected to be issued each Monday morning, highlighting the Company's businesses, subsidiaries, assets and strategic initiatives owned directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG").

Management believes that the market does not fully appreciate the scale and breadth of the platform Hyperscale Data has built, the operations it conducts through acquisitions, internal development and ongoing investment or its resulting long-term growth opportunities. Through this 20-week series, Hyperscale Data intends to provide investors, stockholders and the broader market with enhanced transparency into its business, including its AI data center strategy, Bitcoin treasury and digital asset initiatives, robotics platform, financial services, lending operations, market platforms, defense-related businesses, energy services and other strategic assets.

The Company expects that more consistent and detailed communication may assist investors in more fully evaluating Hyperscale Data as a diversified operating platform with multiple potential growth drivers.

Management has previously indicated that it believes the Company has the potential to generate between $180 million and $200 million in annual revenue across its operating businesses for its fiscal year 2026, based on current operations and internal estimates. These expectations are forward-looking, subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

The 20-week series is expected to highlight businesses and strategic initiatives across the Hyperscale Data ecosystem, including, among others:

Infrastructure, AI, Digital Asset Platform and Robotics

Hyperscale Data's AI data center infrastructure and strategy;

The Company's Bitcoin treasury and digital asset strategy;

treasury and strategy; Sentinum, Inc. and its Bitcoin mining operations;

mining operations; Omnipresent Robotics, LLC and robotics and data collection opportunities;

Ault Blockchain and blockchain-related initiatives; and

Digital asset market-making, decentralized finance and tokenization initiatives, including through strategic investments, partnerships and other arrangements.

Financial Services and Market Platforms

ACG and its financial services platform;

Ault Lending, LLC and its private credit activities;

Ault Markets, Inc. and financial technology initiatives;

askROI, Inc. and AI-powered software solutions; and

OnlyBulls and consumer financial technology offerings.

Industrial, Energy and Defense Operations

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. and its defense and mission-critical operations;

TurnOnGreen, Inc. and its design and manufacturing of power products for mission-critical applications across defense, healthcare, industrial and other sectors; and

Circle 8 Crane Services, LLC and energy services.

Additional operating subsidiaries, investments and strategic assets that management believes are important to understanding the overall enterprise may also be highlighted among this series of press releases.

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, stated, "We believe Hyperscale Data is not yet fully understood by the market. Over the last several years, we have assembled a broad operating platform spanning AI data centers, Bitcoin and digital assets, robotics, financial services, lending, market platforms and defense-related businesses. Through this spotlight series, we intend to provide greater transparency into our operations and strategy, and to help investors better understand how these businesses may contribute to our long-term growth objectives as they continue to scale and integrate."

The Company reserves the right to either issue press releases of the kind described in this announcement on Monday afternoons in the event that management believes a different kind of press release must be issued on Monday mornings or not issue them for a particular Monday at all. Further, the Company reserves the right to terminate the 20-week spotlight series in its entirety at any time.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.