Hypershell Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with the Launch of the HyperGo Fund to Empower Boundless Outdoor Exploration

The pioneer in consumer exoskeletons marks five years of innovation by debuting an ongoing initiative to fund dream expeditions, alongside major anniversary discounts.

A Half-Decade of Innovation: Commemorating five years of redefining human endurance alongside a growing global community of thousands of users.

Commemorating five years of redefining human endurance alongside a growing global community of thousands of users. Empowering Dream Expeditions: Debuting the HyperGo Fund, an ongoing initiative offering up to $100,000 in funding, exoskeletons, and production gear to back ambitious outdoor projects.

Debuting the HyperGo Fund, an ongoing initiative offering up to $100,000 in funding, exoskeletons, and production gear to back ambitious outdoor projects. Major Anniversary Savings: The Fifth Anniversary Sale runs from April 15–30, 2026, featuring up to $500 in savings across the premium, AI-powered Hypershell X series.

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell , the originator of the outdoor consumer exoskeleton category, today announced its fifth anniversary celebration. To mark a half-decade of expanding human mobility, the company is debuting the HyperGo Fund , an ongoing grant program designed to help individuals overcome physical limitations to achieve their ultimate outdoor aspirations. Alongside the debut of the fund, the highly anticipated Fifth Anniversary Sale marks the company's largest promotional event of the year, aiming to make its premium exoskeleton lineup more accessible than ever.

Hypershell's 5th Anniversary

The HyperGo Fund: Turning Impossibilities into Opportunities

Driven by a mission to help individuals push past their current boundaries and seek out their next great adventure, Hypershell is posing a profound question to its community and the public: Is there something you've always wanted to do, but held back from because of physical limitations, age, or other constraints?

Designed as a long-term, uncapped initiative, the HyperGo Fund aims to turn these perceived impossibilities into opportunities. Hypershell's team will evaluate submissions on a rolling basis, allocating resources based on four key criteria: originality, feasibility, impact, and story potential.

Selected projects will receive tailored support, which can include up to $100,000 in funding, cameras, production gear, technical guidance, and the Hypershell exoskeletons needed to make the expedition a success.

"Over the past five years, more than thousands of users have trusted Hypershell to help them navigate grueling trails, scale mountains, and push beyond their physical boundaries," said Kelvin Sun, founder and CEO of Hypershell. "Our mission has always been to make movement lighter and more natural. The launch of the HyperGo Fund is a direct extension of our core philosophy. We are excited to hear the untold dreams of our community and provide the resources to bring them to life."

To submit a project or learn more about the initiative, visit: hypershell.tech/pages/hyper-go-fund .

Fifth Anniversary Sale: Unlocking the Hypershell X Series

To further commemorate this milestone and ensure exploration is within reach for everyone, Hypershell is running its Fifth Anniversary Sale from April 15 through April 30, 2026, available on both the brand's official website and Amazon . Customers can experience savings of up to $500 off during the promotional period, unlocking access to the industry-leading AI MotionEngine™ technology that powers the Hypershell lineup. To maximize savings during the event, shoppers will also automatically receive an additional $100 off on orders over $1,000, and $200 off on orders over $1,400.

The anniversary pricing includes:

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a wearable robotics company focused on expanding human mobility. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified performance and more than thousands of units sold across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability – shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners

Sophie Soeteber

+1 (480) 479-5336

[email protected]

SOURCE Hypershell