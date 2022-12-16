Hyperspectral imaging market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five Forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global hyperspectral imaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 758.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.56% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2023-2027

Global hyperspectral imaging market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global hyperspectral imaging market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market, which includes the manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services. Growth of the global electronic equipment and instruments market will be driven by factors such as increasing demand for hyperspectral imaging, growing demand for metrology equipment and services, and rising demand for POS terminals.

Global hyperspectral imaging market - Five forces

The global hyperspectral imaging market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global hyperspectral imaging market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global hyperspectral imaging market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (military and surveillance, healthcare, food and agriculture, remote sensing, and other applications) and product (cameras and accessories).

The military and surveillance segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hyperspectral imaging sensors have spectral signatures and powerful tools for tactical missions. These sensors are used for base protection and security and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Thus, the use of hyperspectral imaging for military and surveillance applications will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global hyperspectral imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hyperspectral imaging market.

North America is projected to account for 34% of market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key revenue-generating country in this region. It is an early adopter of hyperspectral imaging technology for aerial remote sensing applications. The increasing investments by the Government of the US in the aerospace and defense industry are driving the growth of this segment. Such initiatives can increase the demand for hyperspectral imaging in the region during the forecast period.

Global hyperspectral imaging market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing use of night vision cameras is driving the global hyperspectral imaging market growth.

Governments across the world are exploring advanced technologies to improve the safety of citizens. Hence, the demand for devices such as night vision cameras is expected to grow.

Hyperspectral imaging helps in capturing images in low light intensity with high precision. The images offer precise information when compared to normal color cameras. Sensors can help cameras distinguish objects depending on their spectral features.

These factors are increasing the use of hyperspectral imaging in a variety of applications, thus driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques is a key trend in the global hyperspectral imaging market.

Hyperspectral imaging is used in different research areas, such as vegetation research, food analysis, mineral research, and forensics. Hyperspectral scanners can detect and measure the physical, chemical, and biological properties of objects and organisms.

Government organizations are also using hyperspectral imaging for improving security. In addition, several universities are collaborating with companies for research related to hyperspectral imaging devices.

These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High capital investment is a major challenge for the global hyperspectral imaging market growth.

Rapid advances in technology have led to the emergence of advanced electronic goods that need special types of low-light-level imaging sensors and other equipment.

Foundries require high capital to expand their production capacity and invest in R&D to cater to the growing requirements of consumers.

However, some vendors do not have the capacity to make high capital investments, which can put them at a disadvantage compared to leading vendors

The above factors will impede the market's growth during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this hyperspectral imaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hyperspectral imaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hyperspectral imaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hyperspectral imaging market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperspectral imaging market vendors

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 758.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Applied Spectral Imaging, BaySpec Inc., Brandywine Photonics, Corning Inc., Cubert GmbH, Galileo Group Inc., Gamaya, Headwall Photonics Inc., HyperMed Imaging Inc., HyVista Corp. Pty Ltd., IMEC Inc., inno-spec GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Polytec GmbH, Resonon Inc., Surface Optics Corp., Telops Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., and XIMEA GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

