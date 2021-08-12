Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market to be Driven by the Emergence of Novel Pharmacotherapies & Gene-directed Approaches at a 22.24% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market report also proffers an analysis of the current Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb , Cytokinetics, Novartis, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy treatment outlook. Cytokinesis, in January 2021 , announced that the US FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation to CK-3773274 (CK-274) for symptomatic Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy treatment.

in , announced that the US FDA had granted to for symptomatic Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy treatment. In March 2021 , Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the US FDA had accepted its NDA for Mavacamten , an investigational, novel, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). The FDA has assigned a PDUFA goal date of January 2022 .

, announced that the US FDA had accepted its NDA for , an investigational, novel, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). The FDA has assigned a PDUFA goal date of . Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia, in October 2020 , announced a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire MyoKardia for USD 13.1 billion in cash.

in , announced a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire MyoKardia for in cash. In July 2020 , MyoKardia announced that the US FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Mavacamten to treat symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

, announced that the US FDA had granted to Mavacamten to treat symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The growth of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market is to boom because of an increase in research studies, better diagnosis measures, the evolution of surgical techniques, and the emerging treatments . However, the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market growth may hinder due to underdiagnosis, missing causal genes, and knowledge gaps. In addition to that, there have been few clinical trials, particularly randomized controlled trials (RCTs) in HCM. So, there is a clear need for novel trial designs and specific patient-reported outcome tools to rigorously assess the impact of new therapies on meaningful endpoints, including quality of life- and sex-based differences among Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy patients.

. However, the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market growth may hinder due to In addition to that, there have been rigorously assess the impact of new therapies on meaningful endpoints, including quality of life- and sex-based differences among Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy patients. The upcoming therapies with breakthrough therapy designation (Mavacamten), Orphan drug designation (CK-3773274), and LCZ-696 are expected to be a better treatment option for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and will increase the market size up to 10-fold during the forecast horizon of 2021-2030

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Drugs Market Analysis

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a heterogeneous myocardial disease, most often caused by autosomal dominant sarcomeric gene mutations, representing the most common monogenic cardiomyopathy in humans.

DelveInsight estimates that the total prevalent cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy were 1,054,281 in the 7MM in 2018, which is expected to increase by 2030.

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Type-specific Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Gender-specific Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation breakdown @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiological Analysis

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment Market

The primary revenue-generating components of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy treatment market can be broadly classified into the following therapeutic classes: Beta-blockers, calcium antagonists, ACEI/ARBs, anti-arrhythmic drugs (AADs), antiplatelet drugs, and anticoagulant drugs. Beta-blockers are the most popular and effective agents employed, generating significant revenue. Presently, atenolol, nadolol, bisoprolol, and metoprolol are some frequently used beta-blockers. While calcium antagonists are considered in intolerant patients or have contraindications to beta-blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi), or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), mainly target those patient segments suffering from concomitant systemic hypertension.

Current or potential targets of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy pharmacologic therapies cover a wide range of pathways. Each has its limitations as they compete to address the high unmet needs associated with the disease. Current medical therapy presents with systemic side-effects and inadequate or often variable efficacy. Treatment failure means resorting to surgical or other procedural interventions.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Therapies

Mavacamten, a leading asset of MyoKardio and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), is one such candidate expected to enter the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market within the first half of the forecast period [2021–2030]. It is an allosteric inhibitor of cardiac myosin under Phase III clinical trial (EXPLORER) for Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM) patients and Phase II for hypertrophic nonobstructive cardiomyopathy (HNCM) patients. In its Phase II PIONEER-HCM trial, mavacamten demonstrated its efficacy in reducing HCM symptoms and partial normalization of cardiac functions, either as a monotherapy or co-administered with background medication like beta-blockers (BBs). The advantages offered by mavacamten will ensure its easy acceptance and steady market uptake post-approval since surveys indicate that physicians weigh more on functional improvement and obstruction than other indicators.

The other major cardiac myosin inhibitor candidate that can emerge as a game-changer in the coming years is CK-3773274 (CK-274), developed by Cytokinetics. It is a novel, oral, small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to reduce the hyper-contractility associated with HCM currently in Phase II trials to treat patients with Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM). A notable advantage that might eventually lend an upper hand to CK-274, in the long run, is that it has a shorter half-life than its predecessor. This would facilitate easier dosing changes in the event of a side-effect. The eventual nature and rate of market uptake if and when it gets approved will require close monitoring in the coming years.

LCZ-696, which Novartis is developing, combines a neprilysin inhibitor and an angiotensin II receptor blocker. The drug is currently in the Phase II stage of development to treat hypertrophic nonobstructive cardiomyopathy (HNCM). It is speculated to evolve as another Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy treatment alternative in the coming years.

Concluding thoughts on Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Growth

Over the past six decades, few pharmacological studies have been completed in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Most have been small, with the majority comprising nonrandomized cohorts with no long-term follow-up. However, they have helped advance the understanding of therapeutic targets, although many recent drug trials have failed. The only silver lining seems to be the large amount of promise that the myosin inhibitor has offered. In a nutshell, it can be summed up that mavacamten should prove clinically effective and safe following long-term therapy in a more extensive and more diverse population; it would represent a much-anticipated development within the overall Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy treatment landscape. Moreover, if the drug were to realize its potential as a disease-modifying therapy in younger individuals and severely affected Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy patients, it would represent a significant milestone in the area of inherited cardiomyopathies. In addition, a robust pipeline and improved biomarker identification led treatment targets will significantly boost the overall Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market revenue generation during the forecast period [2021–2030] across the 7MM.

Scope of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Bristol Myers Squibb, Cytokinetics, Novartis, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Key Insights 2 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Report Introduction 3 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy 5 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview 6 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment and Management 9 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patient Journey 10 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Case Reports 11 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Emerging Therapies 11.1 Mavacamten: Bristol Myers Squibb 11.2 CK-274: Cytokinetics 11.3 LCZ696: Novartis 12 Organizations Contributing Towards Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy 13 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Size 14 KOL Views 15 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers 16 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers 17 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy SWOT Analysis 18 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Diagnostics Market Report

View Other Reports

DelveInsight's Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology in 7MM.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across 7MM. Key players such as Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Cytokinetics, MyoKardia, Celltrion, Tenaya Therapeutics, others are developing Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy therapies.

"Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects.

DelveInsight's 'Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast —2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, historical, and forecasted epidemiology in 7MM. Key players such as Amgen, Pfizer, Vericel, Berlin Cures GmbH, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, MyoKardia, Capricor Therapeutics, and others are developing Dilated Cardiomyopathy therapies.

Browse Blog Posts

Explore Cost-effectiveness, Advanced Technology, Rising Demand that Pushes the Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Read FemTech Market : With 100+ Startups in the domain, Women Healthcare is Witnessing a Huge Upliftment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP