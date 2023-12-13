Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Research Report 2023 Featuring Cytokinetics, Imbria, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Tenaya Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, and BioMarin

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Emerging Drugs

Aficamten: Cytokinetics



Aficamten is an investigational, oral, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor. It is designed to reduce the hypercontractility associated with HCM by blocking myosin from pulling, resulting in less contraction, or fewer hands on the rope. The drug is in the study, SEQUOIA-HCM (Safety, Efficacy, and Quantitative Understanding of Obstruction Impact of Aficamten in HCM), a Phase III randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind, multi-center clinical trial designed to evaluate aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM on background medical therapy for 24 weeks.



Ninerafaxstat: Imbria



Ninerafaxstat is a novel, investigational cardiac mitotrope in development for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. As a partial fatty acid oxidation (pFOX) inhibitor, ninerafaxstat is designed to shift myocardial substrate utilization in favor of glucose oxidation to generate more ATP per unit of oxygen consumed thereby increasing myocardial metabolic efficiency.

The drug is currently being investigated in three Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trials in patients with non-obstructive HCM. IMPROVE-HCM Phase II clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of ninerafaxstat in patients with non-obstructive HCM.



TN-201: Tenaya Therapeutics



TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy designed to treat adults and children with HCM due to MYBPC3 gene mutations, the most prevalent form of genetic HCM. TN-201 is intended to address the underlying cause of disease by delivering a fully functional MYBPC3 gene to restore normal levels of MYBPC3 protein with the hope of potentially halting disease progression and reversing the course of genetic HCM after a single treatment.

Recently in 2023, the company has received clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin clinical testing of TN-201. The company initiated Phase Ib clinical trial enrolling symptomatic adults who have been diagnosed with MYBPC3-associated non-obstructive HCM and expect to begin patient dosing in the third quarter of 2023.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. The companies which have their Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Cytokinetics.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy drugs?

How many Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Cytokinetics

Imbria

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Tenaya Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.

BioMarin

Key Products

Aficamten

Ninerafaxstat

MYK-224

TN-201

LX2022

BMN 293

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

