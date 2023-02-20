Hypodermic needles market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% by 2027: North America will account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hypodermic Needles Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,913.12 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the hypodermic needles market was valued at USD 3,646.81 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hypodermic Needles Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The hypodermic needles market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

B. Braun SE: The company offers pro category hypodermic needles that are used for standard injection in clinical settings.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers microlance hypodermic needles.

Cadence Inc.: The company offers industrial filling needles that are designed to dispense precise measure of liquids or gas into bladder, capsules, cartridges, and other vessels.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers soft pack hypodermic needles with polypropylene hub.

Connecticut Hypodermics Inc.: The company offers hypodermic needles made up of stainless steel.

The company offers hypodermic needles made up of stainless steel. DeRoyal Industries Inc.

EXELINT International Co.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global hypodermic needles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the market owing to widespread insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure, growing aging population with chronic diseases, increasing needlestick injuries (NSIs), demand for self-administered drugs, increasing awareness about safe injectable technology, and high healthcare spending.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing target population requiring hypodermic needles, rising compliance of safety needles, and market expansion in emerging economies. However, the high cost of safety needles is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into safety needles and non-safety needles. The safety needles segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others.

The syringe and needle market size is expected to grow by USD 7.83 billion and CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing prevalence of critical care conditions is one of the key drivers supporting the syringe and market share growth, although factors such as Competition from alternative drug delivery systems may impede the market growth.

The surgical sutures market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,102.57 million. The increase in the number of surgeries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing preference for MIS may impede the market growth.

