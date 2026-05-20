Hyro Partners with Five9 to Deliver Healthcare-Specific AI Agents to Contact Centers, Cutting Integration Time to One Hour

As an Accredited ISV partner in Five9's AI Agent Connect program, Hyro allows health systems to easily plug agentic AI capabilities directly into their existing infrastructure. Unlike vertical-agnostic virtual agents, Hyro is uniquely equipped to handle clinical and operational workflows out-of-the-box, such as prescription management, triage and scheduling. As the only Five9 accredited healthcare-specific vendor to date, Hyro and Five9 are pushing interoperability forward while drastically amplifying resource efficiency.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Five9 as an Accredited ISV partner in their AI Agent Connect program," said Gili Lichtman Kurtz, Vice President of Partnerships of Hyro. "Our mutual healthcare customers will benefit from a seamless integration that marries Five9's robust contact center solutions with Hyro's deep healthcare expertise. Hyro delivers the fastest time to value in the industry, deploying complex voice solutions in under 100 days on average—and through partnerships like Five9, we're able to accelerate even further. Through this unprecedented implementation speed, health systems can reduce standard two-week integration deployments to as little as a single, one-hour meeting, going live and seeing value almost immediately."

"At Five9, our goal is to empower organizations with the most intelligent CX solutions available, and AI Agent Connect allows for just that," said Jess Shea, Sr. Partner Manager at Five9. "As our first healthcare-specific accredited vendor, Hyro brings immense specialized value to our mutual clients. Health systems no longer have to compromise between a robust contact center platform and vertical-specific agentic AI. This partnership makes it incredibly simple and fast for healthcare organizations to plug in an AI agent built specifically for their needs."

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

Hyro Media Contact

Ashley Dauwer

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SOURCE Hyro